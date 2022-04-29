Recognise miners as key stakeholders: Mining body

Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) has called on mining companies to recognise the role of mine workers as key stakeholders in the industry. (Representational Photo: AFP)

HYDERABAD: The Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) has called on mining companies to recognise the role of mine workers as key stakeholders in the industry.

P.N. Sharma, the chief controller of mines, IBM, was addressing the concluding ceremony of the 27th Mines Environment & Mineral Conservation Week.

He said the industry was increasingly orienting itself to five priority areas — systematic and scientific development, mineral conservation, sustainable development, afforestation, and environmental monitoring.

Workers’ cooperation is important in these contexts, he said.

The 27th MEMC Week was hosted by JSW Cement’s Nandyal unit and the Mines Environment & Mineral Conservation Council, Hyderabad, under the patronage of IBM, Hyderabad region.

The regional controller of mines Shailendra Kumar, praised the mining industry in AP and Telangana for their mass afforestation efforts in areas surrounding mines. “Despite the pandemic’s problems, the mines have produced 75 million tonnes of limestone and other minerals valued at Rs 6,500 crore in 2021-2022.”

Controller of Mines (South Zone), Jayakrishna Babu, said, “The need of the hour is to have a fair balance between environment protection and mineral exploitation.” Among the speakers was Hukam Chand Gupta, unit head of JSW Cement Ltd.