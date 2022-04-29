Nation Other News 29 Apr 2022 Rains bring respite ...
Rains bring respite in Hyd, IMD warns of heatwaves

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published Apr 29, 2022, 1:51 am IST
Updated Apr 29, 2022, 1:51 am IST
Weatherman has forecast heatwave conditions at isolated pockets in the northern regions of Telangana in the next three days
Motorists ride through heavy rain at Secunderabad on Thursday. (Photo: S.Surender Reddy/ DC)
 Motorists ride through heavy rain at Secunderabad on Thursday. (Photo: S.Surender Reddy/ DC)

Hyderabad: Weatherman has forecast heatwave conditions at isolated pockets in the northern regions of Telangana in the next three days.  Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at isolated places are likely in some districts.

Heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated spots in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagityal and Rajanna Sircilla districts from Friday to Sunday, while Nizamabad district may be hit on Saturday, according to the IMD.

 

Heavy rains across the western and central parts of Hyderabad on Thursday gave people some respite from the heat. Rainfall was reported at Jubilee Hills, Kompally, Jeedimetla, Banjara Hills, Attapur Mallepally and Tolichowki.

The maximum temperature recorded in the city on Thursday was 40.8º C, while it was 44º C in the state, recorded in Adilabad district. The forecast for Hyderabad on Friday and Saturday is partly cloudy skies, with light rain or thundershowers likely in some areas by evening or night.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 41 degrees and 29 degrees C respectively, IMD said.

 

Around the Paradise area, a total of 21 feeders were affected due to rains and wind after sparks occurred on a 11kV high tension line. The feeders were switched off for varying durations, leading to power cuts. Padmaraonagar had no power for four hours until 9.30 pm.

Apart from this, there were shorter power cuts for half an hour at Medchal, Kandlakoya, Kukatpally, Cybercity circle, Mehdipatnam, and parts of Banjara Hills.

No incidents of traffic congestion were reported due to the rains in the city, according to the traffic police.

