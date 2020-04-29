37th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

33,061

1,701

Recovered

8,437

610

Deaths

1,079

69

Maharashtra99151593432 Gujarat4082527197 Delhi3439109256 Madhya Pradesh2560461130 Rajasthan243881455 Tamil Nadu2162121027 Uttar Pradesh213451039 Andhra Pradesh133228731 Telangana101640925 West Bengal72511922 Jammu and Kashmir5811928 Karnataka53421621 Kerala4963694 Bihar403642 Punjab37510119 Haryana3112253 Odisha125391 Jharkhand107193 Chandigarh68170 Uttarakhand54360 Himachal Pradesh40252 Assam38291 Chhatisgarh38340 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry850 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Other News 29 Apr 2020 PM Narendra Modi ...
Nation, In Other News

PM Narendra Modi's 56 million Twitter following falls by one

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 29, 2020, 10:37 pm IST
Updated Apr 29, 2020, 10:48 pm IST
The US White House unfollows the Indian PM and president
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and US president Donald Trump.
 Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and US president Donald Trump.

New Delhi: Relations between India and the United States once again came under scrutiny following media reports on Wednesday evening that the White House Twitter handle had “unfollowed” the Twitter handles of prime minister Narendra Modi, president Ram Nath Kovind, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the Indian Embassy in Washington.

The issue was raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who tweeted, “I'm dismayed by the ‘unfollowing’ of our President & PM by the White House. I urge the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to take note.”

 

According to reports, the White House started following the accounts just earlier this month. They were reportedly the only foreign accounts to be followed by the White House.

Modi was reportedly the only foreign head of government to be followed by the White House and this was seen as an indication of the warmth of Indo-US ties.

The White House Twitter handle now reportedly follows only 13 Twitter handles, all American. It was has over 21 million followers. 

The MEA did not issue any reaction to the developments till late on Wednesday evening.

It may be recalled that India’s recent decision to export  anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine  (HCQ)  to the US to help it fight the coronavirus pandemic was hailed by president Donald Trump who had declared that the help would “not be forgotten” following which Modi, in response, said the “India-US partnership is stronger than ever”.

Trump then tweeted, “Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!”

In response, PM Modi tweeted, “Fully agree with you President@realDonaldTrump. Times like these bring friends closer. The India-US partnership is stronger than ever. India shall do everything possible to help humanity's fight against COVID-19. We shall win this together.”

Tags: white house, twitter, narendra modi, ram nath kovind


