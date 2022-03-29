Nation Other News 29 Mar 2022 KCR hailed for Yadad ...
KCR hailed for Yadadri facelift

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 29, 2022, 2:11 am IST
Updated Mar 29, 2022, 7:10 am IST
Devotees thronged Yadadri to have darshan of the lord soon after the temple was opened for devotees on Monday
 An ariel view of Yadadri temple (DC)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao received praises from all quarters for transforming Yadadri as ‘Tirumala of Telangana’. Devotees thronged Yadadri to have darshan of the lord soon after the temple was opened for devotees on Monday. They hailed the Chief Minister for developing Yadadri as a temple city and transforming the temple into an architectural marvel within a short period of 66 months.

Devotees were seen comparing the old Yadagirigutta temple with the renovated one recollecting the hardships faced by them due to narrow roads, traffic jams, lack of basic facilities on temple premises, unclean surroundings and water scarcity.

 

“There is no comparison at all. The temple got a complete makeover which we never dreamt of. The architectural grandeur, spiritual atmosphere in the town, wider roads, clean surroundings, lush greenery, abundant water and all other facilities make darshan of the lord memorable. All this was possible due to the strong will and determination of the Chief Minister to transform Yadadri into one of the top temples in the world. Without Chandrashekar Rao, this could not have become a reality,” said C. Mallikarjun, a devotee who works in Mumbai and a native of Nalgonda district, who came from Mumbai to take part in reopening of the temple.

 

Devotees heaped praises on Chief Minister for sanctioning Rs 1,200 crore for the renovation of the temple.

“Usually, temples are built seeking donations from people and organisations. This is for the first time that a government in the country came forward to develop a temple with its own funds. Chandrashekar Rao made Yadadri a pride of Telangana state and  people. This temple will attract lakhs of pilgrims not only from Telangana but from other states and also across the globe,” said K. Madhavilatha, an associate professor and a native of Warangal.

 

Yadadri Narasimha Swamy temple.

With maximum temperature hitting 36-39 degree Celsius during the day time and 24-26 degree Celsius at 4.30 am, it is important for one to stay hydrated to avoid any health complications.

Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) activists protest in support of the two-day national strike against privatization and anti-people policies of Union Government in Hyderabad.

Considering the SP's petition against the three arrested police personnel, the DIG issued orders suspending the three from service.

