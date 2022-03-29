KCR hailed for Yadadri facelift

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao received praises from all quarters for transforming Yadadri as ‘Tirumala of Telangana’. Devotees thronged Yadadri to have darshan of the lord soon after the temple was opened for devotees on Monday. They hailed the Chief Minister for developing Yadadri as a temple city and transforming the temple into an architectural marvel within a short period of 66 months.

Devotees were seen comparing the old Yadagirigutta temple with the renovated one recollecting the hardships faced by them due to narrow roads, traffic jams, lack of basic facilities on temple premises, unclean surroundings and water scarcity.

“There is no comparison at all. The temple got a complete makeover which we never dreamt of. The architectural grandeur, spiritual atmosphere in the town, wider roads, clean surroundings, lush greenery, abundant water and all other facilities make darshan of the lord memorable. All this was possible due to the strong will and determination of the Chief Minister to transform Yadadri into one of the top temples in the world. Without Chandrashekar Rao, this could not have become a reality,” said C. Mallikarjun, a devotee who works in Mumbai and a native of Nalgonda district, who came from Mumbai to take part in reopening of the temple.

Devotees heaped praises on Chief Minister for sanctioning Rs 1,200 crore for the renovation of the temple.

“Usually, temples are built seeking donations from people and organisations. This is for the first time that a government in the country came forward to develop a temple with its own funds. Chandrashekar Rao made Yadadri a pride of Telangana state and people. This temple will attract lakhs of pilgrims not only from Telangana but from other states and also across the globe,” said K. Madhavilatha, an associate professor and a native of Warangal.