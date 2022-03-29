What relief to be given to victims of Annamayya project: AP High Court

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has asked the petitioner as to what relief to be given to the Annamayya project-affected people in Kadapa district.

A division bench ofChief Justice Prashanth Mishra and Justice Satyanarayana Murthy heard a petition filed by BJP leader Ramesh. He alleged that failure of the officials resulted in the Annamayya project getting washed away in the floods, and sought payment of proper relief to the project-affected people.

Petitioner’s counsel Gopalakrishna argued that the officials failed to manage the floods and the project got washed away. The project gates failed to work during the floods in 2020 itself and the officials did not pay attention to repair the gates, he said.

The petitioner said that the officials failed to evacuate to safety the families vulnerable to floods. He appealed to the court to order payment of relief to the affected people and the farmers.

The court ordered serving of notices to the government officials from revenue and irrigation departments to file counter affidavits and posted the final hearing to May 6.