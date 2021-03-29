Temperature crosses 40º celsius in North Telangana

In the last 24 hours, the TS State Development Planning Society reported that the highest maximum temperature of 39.3ºC was recorded at Narayanguda in the city. — Representational image/AFP

Hyderabad: A few northern districts on Sunday saw the mercury breach the 40º Celsius mark according to temperature measurements of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

“The temperature has begun rising, in areas like Ramagundam and Bhadrachalam the temperature has already hit 40ºC," said A. Sravani, a meteorologist with IMD0Hyderabad. The city recorded 38.8ºC, and the temperatures will only rise hereon.

“The city would see a rise in temperature of 1.9ºC or more towards the weekend because of the dry conditions. There is an intense convection in the southern districts which makes conditions conducive for the temperature to rise," Sravani added.

In the last 24 hours, the TS State Development Planning Society reported that the highest maximum temperature of 39.3ºC was recorded at Narayanguda in the city. The hottest place in the state was Allipur in Jagtial district which recorded 41.4ºC.

Getting warm

Ramagundam tops the temperature chart of the Indian Meteorological Department.

Ramagundam 41ºC

Adilabad 40.8ºC

Nizamabad 40.5ºC

Bhadrachalam 39.2ºC

Mahbubnagar 39ºC

Hyderabad 38.8ºC

Nalgonda 38.5ºC

Medak 38.3ºC

Hanmakonda 38ºC

Khammam 37.2ºC