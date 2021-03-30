Schools likely to be reopened next week in Telangana

Following the announcement of closure of all educational institutions, there has been a hue and cry over the inconveniences caused by online classes. (DC file photo)

HYDERABAD: Amid panic and uncertainty over the future of students, and lack of clarity on the conduct of SSC examinations, a little over a month away, government sources have told Deccan Chronicle that schools could be reopened by next week.

"In a meeting with employees, it was said that the government was planning to hold SSC examinations as per schedule, and that it was likely that schools could be reopened by next week, to go about the examinations," sources told this newspaper.

Following the announcement of closure of all educational institutions, there has been a hue and cry over the inconveniences caused by online classes.

Parents have complained that students have been facing difficulty in learning via online classes and in getting their doubts cleared. Whether the final exams will be conducted online or physically is adding to their worries.

While the Intermediate exams have been scheduled to be held in an at-home assignment format, there has been no official word yet on the SSC examinations, slated to be held from May 17 to 26.

It may be recalled that the government ordered the reopening of schools from Class 9 onwards from February 1, whereas Classes 6 to 8 reopened on February 24, almost 11 months after the lockdown. On March 24, all educational institutions were ordered shut and exams postponed, amid a rise in Covid-19 cases across the state.