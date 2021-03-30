Rural water supply wing sets record in Kadapa

KADAPA: The Kadapa district rural water supply department (RWS) has set a record that is unprecedented. This year, it has been providing an uninterrupted supply of drinking water without spending a single rupee for transporting water to rural areas. For the corresponding three-month period last year, they spent almost Rs eight lakh for 1,370 trips. In 2019, it was Rs. 22 lakh for 3,767 trips.

The unique aspect of this year is that there was no need for even a single trip as the water schemes are running to more than satisfactory levels and even the interiors are getting their requirements.

RWS was able to achieve the record as all reservoirs in the district are full.

There has been no drinking water problem this year, thanks to the special initiatives taken up by the district administration, especially collector Chevuru Harikiran, who ensured that reservoirs were full, and appropriate management of water schemes in rural areas. Agricultural boreholes are being rented out as and when required and connected to nearby water schemes.

Every summer, women head to agricultural borewells or tankers to collect water. The district administration has prepared a plan to do away with this tiresome process this summer. Special attention is being paid in advance to villages that are prone to drinking water crisis like Porumamilla, Badvel, Rayachoti, Chinnamandem, Lakkireddipalli, Sambepalle, Obulavaripalle, Kashinayana, Gopavaram and Railway koduru mandals.

However, it is expected that tankers would be required for some villages as the summer intensity is likely to increase from April. Plans are afoot to supply drinking water to 562 villages in 37 mandals. Proposals have been sent to the government that Rs 1008.15 lakh would be required for this purpose. Already 99 agricultural bore wells belonging to farmers in 98 villages are being rented and drinking water is being pumped through them to the water schemes of nearby villages. It is estimated that Rs 20.33 lakh will be required for this. Also, it is estimated that Rs 89.93 lakh will be required to fill water pits set up in 90 villages for livestock and proposals to that extent have been sent to the authorities.

RWS superintendent engineer Akula Mallikarjunappa told Deccan Chronicle that till the end of March, no village in the district was in need of water supply by vehicles. He said that there is a possibility of providing more drinking water schemes in the next few days. He explained that if the intensity of summer increases further, drinking water will be supplied by tankers as required. He said proposals have been sent to the higher authorities that Rs 1315.55 lakh would be required to address the drinking water problem in the district. He also said that a dedicated phone was set up at the RWS office. He said that if the public from any part of the district calls 08562-244145 and informs them about the drinking water problem, immediate steps will be taken to resolve the problem.