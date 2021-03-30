Nation Other News 29 Mar 2021 Rural water supply w ...
Nation, In Other News

Rural water supply wing sets record in Kadapa

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 30, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 30, 2021, 12:09 am IST
The department has been providing an uninterrupted supply of water without spending a single rupee for transporting it to rural areas
RWS was able to achieve the record as all reservoirs in the district are full. (Representational Photo: AP)
 RWS was able to achieve the record as all reservoirs in the district are full. (Representational Photo: AP)

KADAPA: The Kadapa district rural water supply department (RWS) has set a record that is unprecedented. This year, it has been providing an uninterrupted supply of drinking water without spending a single rupee for transporting water to rural areas. For the corresponding three-month period last year, they spent almost Rs eight lakh for 1,370 trips. In 2019, it was Rs. 22 lakh for 3,767 trips.

The unique aspect of this year is that there was no need for even a single trip as the water schemes are running to more than satisfactory levels and even the interiors are getting their requirements.

 

RWS was able to achieve the record as all reservoirs in the district are full.

There has been no drinking water problem this year, thanks to the special initiatives taken up by the district administration, especially collector Chevuru Harikiran, who ensured that reservoirs were full, and appropriate management of water schemes in rural areas. Agricultural boreholes are being rented out as and when required and connected to nearby water schemes.

Every summer, women head to agricultural borewells or tankers to collect water. The district administration has prepared a plan to do away with this tiresome process this summer. Special attention is being paid in advance to villages that are prone to drinking water crisis like Porumamilla, Badvel, Rayachoti, Chinnamandem, Lakkireddipalli, Sambepalle, Obulavaripalle, Kashinayana, Gopavaram and Railway koduru mandals.

 

However, it is expected that tankers would be required for some villages as the summer intensity is likely to increase from April. Plans are afoot to supply drinking water to 562 villages in 37 mandals. Proposals have been sent to the government that Rs 1008.15 lakh would be required for this purpose. Already 99 agricultural bore wells belonging to farmers in 98 villages are being rented and drinking water is being pumped through them to the water schemes of nearby villages. It is estimated that Rs 20.33 lakh will be required for this. Also, it is estimated that Rs 89.93 lakh will be required to fill water pits set up in 90 villages for livestock and proposals to that extent have been sent to the authorities.

 

RWS superintendent engineer Akula Mallikarjunappa told Deccan Chronicle that till the end of March, no village in the district was in need of water supply by vehicles. He said that there is a possibility of providing more drinking water schemes in the next few days. He explained that if the intensity of summer increases further, drinking water will be supplied by tankers as required. He said proposals have been sent to the higher authorities that Rs 1315.55 lakh would be required to address the drinking water problem in the district. He also said that a dedicated phone was set up at the RWS office. He said that if the public from any part of the district calls 08562-244145 and informs them about the drinking water problem, immediate steps will be taken to resolve the problem.

 

...
Tags: drinking water supply in kadapa, rural water supply in kadapa, uninterrupted water supply in kadapa, kadapa sets record in water supply to rural
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Cuddapah


Latest From Nation

Kashmiri villagers carry the coffin of elected official Riyaz Ahmad in Sopore, 55 kilometers (34 miles) north of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, March. 29, 2021. Gunmen killed an elected official of India's ruling party and a policeman in disputed Kashmir on Monday, police said. Police blamed anti-India militants for the attack. None of the rebel groups that have been fighting against Indian rule since 1989 immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. (AP)

Municipal councillor, police guard killed in militant attack in J&K

The project was meant to give water to Bheempur, Adilabad, and Jainad mandals in the district. —

Concern over delay in Korata-Chanaka barrage works

Endowments minister Vellampalli Srinivas, along with officials, on Monday inspected the site from where work on the retaining wall is to start.

Rs 125 crore wall to stop indundation

The researchers tested groundwater samples in the 60 km stretch of the river from Peerzadiguda on the city outskirts to Valigonda, where the Musi meets River Krishna. (DC file Photo)

Musi water unfit even for agriculture



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Telangana makes face masks mandatory, restrictions imposed on religious events

Any deviation in this regard shall attract prosecution under Section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act 2005 and Section 188 IPC as well as other applicable laws, the GO said. (Representational Photo: DC/ Narayana Rao).

10 fall ill after drinking contaminated water in Kosigi

The villagers alleged that River Tungabhadra water was supplied to the people without proper filtration by the Rural Water Supply department. (Representational image)

Andhra Pradesh to administer Corona vaccine to 1 crore people in five weeks

Covid tests should be conducted through RTPCR method and all existing facilities to treat Covid-19 patients should be continued.— DC file photo

Labour secretary questioned on delay in setting up social security board for workers

By noticing only one name from women category, out of the 28 members, the Chief Justice questioned whether the state was falling short of competent women to form part of the board. — By arrangement

Telangana HC jails Sircilla collector, 2 officials for contempt of court

The construction work went on despite court orders and the petitioners’ lands were submerged even without paying compensation to them. — DC file photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham