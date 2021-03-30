Couple from Madanapalle discharged from Vizag mental hospital

A police team including sub-inspector and five police constables from Madanapalle have come to Vizag city and taken Purushottam Naidu and Padmaja into their custody. — By arrangement

VISAKHAPATNAM: The couple from Madanapalle in Chittoor district, V. Purushottam Naidu and his wife Padmaja, who have been accused of killing their daughters, have been discharged from the Government Hospital for Mental Care (GHMC) in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

The duo will be shifted to the Madanapalle sub-jail.

Purushottam Naidu and Padmaja used dumbbells and a trident to kill their two young daughters – Alekhya (27) and Divya Sai (22) on January 24 this year at their house in Madanapalle. The double murder had sent shock waves in entire Andhra Pradesh.

As investigators found that the couple had not been in good mental health, the two accused had been shifted to GHMC, Vizag, on February 3 for treatment. Doctors at the mental institute say the couple has responded well to treatment and recovered. They are in remorse for committing the murder of their daughters.

