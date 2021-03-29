Nation Other News 29 Mar 2021 Azharuddin, Ayub fig ...
Nation, In Other News

Azharuddin, Ayub fight at Hyderabad Cricket Association meet

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 29, 2021, 1:04 am IST
Updated Mar 29, 2021, 1:04 am IST
Trouble at Sunday’s meet began at the sixth point - after a smooth closure of the first five routine business points on the agenda
Mohammad Azharuddin. (DC Image)
 Mohammad Azharuddin. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cricket Association’s (HCA) much-delayed annual general meeting (AGM), held here on Sunday amidst ruckus and pandemonium, remained inconclusive and got deferred by two weeks to April 11.

In the meeting, members could not agree on the all-important appointment of the ombudsman and ethics officer, which led to the trading of charges between president Mohammad Azharuddin and former president Arshad Ayub, both former Test cricketers. They vociferously discussed everything but cricket and accused each other of misconduct.

 

Trouble at Sunday’s meet, held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, began at the sixth point - after a smooth closure of the first five routine business points on the agenda. These included confirming minutes of previous meetings, adopting the secretary's report for 2017-18, treasurer’s report and audited financial statement of accounts for 2017-18, annual budget and appointment of auditors and fixing their remuneration.

Then all hell broke loose with the sixth item on the agenda: appointment of an ombudsman and an ethics officer.

 

According to members present at the meeting, Azhar pitched for Justice (retd) Deepak Varma for the key post and insisted that his choice was final and that it has been decided in the apex council meeting of the HCA.

The general body of the HCA, which has absolute power with regards to the issue as per the HCA constitution, did not accept it. Several of them, led by N. Shivlal Yadav, former Test cricketer and BCCI interim president, said that it was not up to the apex council to decide.

Shivalal Yadav also expressed unhappiness over the way the AGM was being undermined.

 

“We urged the president to seek the opinion of a majority of members either through voice vote or secret ballot. He is not ready to consider the majority opinion,” Yadav said.

Much heat was generated following this, leading to a blockade of business proceedings of the AGM, which led to Arshad Ayub jumping into the fray and raking up pending CBI charges of match-fixing and betting scandals in the past against Azhar. Mr Ayub then asked Azhar to step down as the head of HCA.

Azhar hit back at Arshad saying corruption in the HCA had started when he (Arshad) was the president. Azharuddin and HCA secretary Vijayanand openly shouted at each other, pressing for their respective choices.

 

Several members trooped near the dais and raised slogans against president Azhar and insisted on majority opinion being sought on the appointments.

Secretaries of clubs having representation in the HCA questioned the neglect of cricket in the districts. Later, former Ranji Trophy cricketer Vanka Prathap took Azhar’s case and trained his guns at Arshad, and both of them got personal.

While Prathap claimed that he got Arshad off the hook in a land litigation case that could’ve landed him behind bars, Arshad accused Prathap of dropping cricketers in London on cricket tours that he had organised. Each called the other a ‘thief.’

 

Former Rajya Sabha member V. Hanumanth Rao and G. Vinod, former state labour minister and HCA president, too raised their voices against Azhar amidst the noisy quarrel.

Hanumantha Rao, who represents Amberpet Cricket Club, said that people facing allegations of any nature should not form part of managing the HCA affairs. Vinod said, “please keep the spirit of democracy alive.”

Regarding the unfinished business of appointment of the ombudsman and ethics officer, apart from Justice Varma, names of Justices (retd) Nisar Ahmad Kakru and Meena Kumari have been propped up for the two posts.

 

The matter has been deferred to April 11 when it will be put to vote, either by secret ballot or raising of hands.

Later, secretary R. Vijayanand told reporters that Sudeep Tyagi, Sravanthi Naidu and Diana David would comprise the cricket advisory committee (CAC), which will appoint the selectors.

Asked why international players from Hyderabad like V.V.S. Laxman or Venkatapathi Raju were not considered for CAC, the secretary said they had their own work and did not spare time for the HCA.

The secretary’s statement on approving the audit reports was self-explanatory that HCA has failed to implement the Lodha Committee recommendations on strict compliances. The audit report of 2017-18 was approved on Sunday according to the secretary and the same for subsequent fiscals of 2018-19 and 2019-20 were yet to be approved.

 

After the break

The agenda of the HCA annual general meeting that was stalled because of a fracas and will be taken up on April 11:

Appointment of cricket committees and standing committees.

Consideration of:

a. Report and recommendations of the apex council, The CEO and the committees and to propose policy directions to the apex council.

b. The report and recommendations of the governing council and to propose policy directions to the apex council.

c. Consideration of any motion, notice whereof is given by a full member to the secretary 21 days before the meeting.

 

d. To appoint the representative or representatives of the Hyderabad Cricket Association on the Board of Control for Cricket in India and/ or similar organisations.

To consider the report and recommendations of the apex council.

To consider any motion, notice whereof is given by a full member to the Secretary 21 days before the meeting.

...
Tags: mohammad azharuddin, hyderabad cricket association, arshad ayub, annual general meeting
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

In the last 24 hours, the TS State Development Planning Society reported that the highest maximum temperature of 39.3ºC was recorded at Narayanguda in the city. — Representational image/AFP

Temperature crosses 40º celsius in North Telangana

HMDA is now going in for “remediation” of Hussainsagar. (DC Image)

HMDA to clean Hussainsagar, improve water quality

The girl, a student of Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential College at Mudhole in Nirmal district, had been sent home after she contracted Coronavirus along with some other students. (Representational Image/PTI)

Covid-affected tribal girl quarantines in agricultural field in Telangana's Adilabad

Health worker conducting COVID-19 test for woman at railway station in Vijayawada. (DC Image)

Steady rise in Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Telangana makes face masks mandatory, restrictions imposed on religious events

Any deviation in this regard shall attract prosecution under Section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act 2005 and Section 188 IPC as well as other applicable laws, the GO said. (Representational Photo: DC/ Narayana Rao).

10 fall ill after drinking contaminated water in Kosigi

The villagers alleged that River Tungabhadra water was supplied to the people without proper filtration by the Rural Water Supply department. (Representational image)

Andhra Pradesh to administer Corona vaccine to 1 crore people in five weeks

Covid tests should be conducted through RTPCR method and all existing facilities to treat Covid-19 patients should be continued.— DC file photo

Labour secretary questioned on delay in setting up social security board for workers

By noticing only one name from women category, out of the 28 members, the Chief Justice questioned whether the state was falling short of competent women to form part of the board. — By arrangement

Telangana HC jails Sircilla collector, 2 officials for contempt of court

The construction work went on despite court orders and the petitioners’ lands were submerged even without paying compensation to them. — DC file photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham