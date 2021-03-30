Nation Other News 29 Mar 2021 3 killed, 43 hurt as ...
Nation, In Other News

3 killed, 43 hurt as RTC buses collide head-on in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 30, 2021, 12:03 am IST
Updated Mar 30, 2021, 12:03 am IST
Nine of the seriously injured have been shifted to King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam
According to initial investigations, lack of visibility due to smog while overtaking led to the collision around 8 am. (Photo: DC/ Murali Krishna)
VIZIANAGARAM: Three persons died and 43 others were injured, nine seriously, when two APSRTC buses collided head-on near Sunkarapeta in Vizianagaram district on Monday morning.

According to initial investigations, lack of visibility due to smog while overtaking led to the collision around 8 am. The deceased have been identified as Ashirwadham and Devudu, both RTC drivers from Visakhapatnam district, and Sanyasi Naidu a passenger from Palakonda.

 

Nine of the seriously injured have been shifted to King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam. Six others with major injuries have been moved to hospitals in Vizianagaram for treatment. Rest of them have been treated as outpatients at Maharajah District Hospital, Vizianagaram.

As per information provided by police and RTC officials, visibility was low, as waste dumps on either side of the road had been set on fire in Sunkarapeta. After the two buses collided with one another, they got hit by another lorry laden with gas cylinders.

Soon after receiving information, Vizianagaram superintendent of police B. Rajakumari rushed to the spot. Police engaged a crane to detach the mangled busses.

 

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the deaths and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. DIG L. K. V. Ranga Rao, Vizianagaram joint collector G. C. Kishore, and DSPs K. Anil Kumar and P. Seshadri are among those involved in rescue operations.

Tags: vizianagaram bus accidents, rtc buses collide in vizianagaram, visakhapatnam bus accident, gas cylinder lorry hits rtc buses, 3 killed in rtc bus accident in ap
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vizianagaram


Latest From Nation

Kashmiri villagers carry the coffin of elected official Riyaz Ahmad in Sopore, 55 kilometers (34 miles) north of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, March. 29, 2021. Gunmen killed an elected official of India's ruling party and a policeman in disputed Kashmir on Monday, police said. Police blamed anti-India militants for the attack. None of the rebel groups that have been fighting against Indian rule since 1989 immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. (AP)

Municipal councillor, police guard killed in militant attack in J&K

The project was meant to give water to Bheempur, Adilabad, and Jainad mandals in the district. —

Concern over delay in Korata-Chanaka barrage works

Endowments minister Vellampalli Srinivas, along with officials, on Monday inspected the site from where work on the retaining wall is to start.

Rs 125 crore wall to stop indundation

The researchers tested groundwater samples in the 60 km stretch of the river from Peerzadiguda on the city outskirts to Valigonda, where the Musi meets River Krishna. (DC file Photo)

Musi water unfit even for agriculture



