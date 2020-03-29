Nation Other News 29 Mar 2020 What Covid? Birth da ...
Nation, In Other News

What Covid? Birth date still matters

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Mar 29, 2020, 11:21 am IST
Updated Mar 29, 2020, 11:21 am IST
Maternity hospitals still follow the dictates of the parents-to-be; C-section on in both TS and AP
Representational image
 Representational image

In the times of Covid-19, what has not changed are the date and time when a newborn infant is born and doctors cannot argue about it as the pregnant woman is their major concern. These dictates are still being noted in maternity hospitals as the time and day of birthing is a priority for families and their astrological calendars. A C-Section delivery, very high in both Telugu-speaking states, is still a preference during these times too.

Only corporate and big nursing homes are operational and all the load of affluent patients is on them.

 

A senior doctor, on condition of anonymity, explained, “We have a virus around us but that does not stop people from arguing over the time and day of the delivery. These beliefs are strong and with a newborn baby, no risks in astrology are to be taken.”

Doctors are keen that pregnant women are safe and for that reason normal delivery is carried out by junior doctors and senior doctors are around for supervision. Earlier, they would all crowd around the patient along with the nurses but now social distance is maintained. “It is like going back to old times where the woman has to push the baby down and from far, we would give instructions,” explained a senior doctor.

C-sections are done by wearing personal protective equipment as due to Covid-19 these extra precautionary measures have to be taken during the birthing process. The biggest challenge stated doctors are the scans as they are not being carried out for all pregnant women.

“We are going back to times when there were no ultrasound scans. This is because it would unnecessarily expose a pregnant woman to risk. Hence only if there is a clinical indication of anomaly in foetal movement then scans are being done. It is one in 2000 cases and, mostly, not required.”

Scanning was a major part of all the three trimesters but doctors now do not want to risk their patients. The husband was a part of the birthing process but that also is not allowed as it is not safe. Similarly, those in the first and second trimesters of the pregnancy are not called to hospitals for routine checks but video conferencing is provided to clear their doubts. Tele-medicine and email are also used by patients to check on substitutes for medicines as there is a crisis of brands.

Dr Sri Latha Gorthi, gynaecologist, explained, “So far we have dealt with patients who have been seeing us from first day. Hence we know their history. Yet we check with them if they have come in contact with anyone who has travelled from abroad. There has not been a single case so far but precautions of checking travel history are mandatory for us too.”

Pregnant women are already immune-compromised and hence precautions in terms of social distancing, hygiene, avoiding contact with people from Covid-19-affected countries and also within the community is important, stated Dr Kavitha Naragoni, senior gynecologist and infertility specialist at Continental Hospitals.

...
Tags: telangana coronavirus, coronavirus in ap
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Telangana to feed poor, migrants in lockdown

Latest From Nation

Migrants board a bus to their native villages amid the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at NH24 near Delhi-UP Border in Ghaziabad. PTI photo

Coronavirus will reach your villages, families through you: Kejriwal to migrants

AFP Photo

Stranded in UK, Indian students urge PM Modi to send rescue flight

Workers prepare beds inside a quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients, during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Guwahati. PTI photo

Coronavirus deaths in India touch 25, cases near 1,000

An ambulance driver wearing a protective suit prepares to exit the special isolation ward where coronavirus-suspected patients are being quarantined at the Kochi Medical college in Kerala. (PTI)

Two persons home quarantined in Kerala die, samples to be tested for virus



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

No shortage of LPG cylinders, enough stock of petrol, diesel during lockdown: IOC

Indian Oil Corp. (Image- AFP)

Madhya Pradesh clocks five more new coronavirus cases as 21-day lockdown begins

A Bhopal Municipal Corporation worker sprays disinfectant in a residential area to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus during lockdown, in Bhopal, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (Photo | PTI)

British media gives bad press to quarantine facilities in Kerala

A glimpse into the interiors of quarantine facility run by the Southern Naval Command to combat COVID-19 in Kochi. (PTI)

28-day paid leave for covid19 patients in Noida; factory workers to get daily wage

A migrant worker, suspected of coronavirus infection, and his wife beg a policeman to be allowed to go back to their native place, at a soup kitchen set up in New Delhi on March 27, 2020. (Photo- PTI)

Indian embassy steps in to aid students told to leave US campuses

Aesha Patel (right) and her roommate Letitia Klos, both students at Boston University Dental School, read in the Public Garden in Boston on March 27, 2020. The students are currently taking their courses online because all campuses are closed due to the coronavirus. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham