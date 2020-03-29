No need to chicken out, says Telangana CM

Chicken biryani is one of the most consumed delicacies in Hyderabad (DC file)

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s call to consume chicken and fruits for abundant immunity has given a boost to both these industries.

Due to high demand and less supply, prices of chicken, eggs and citrus fruits sky-rocketed on Saturday.

Price of chicken has seen a four-time rise. A similar has been the case with fruits including lemon.

Incidentally, the Chief Minister, during his speech on Friday, appealed to citizens that they must mainly consume chicken, eggs and citrus fruits to improve their immunity and beat Covid-19.

He even asked the marketing department to stop export of local variety of oranges grown predominantly in old Nalgonda district areas. Instead, he ordered that they be sold in the local markets.

Following the CM’s advice, price of chicken has shot up from `50 per kg to `177 per kg at all retail outlets of the city. People queued up in large numbers at the outlets for purchasing their share of chicken and eggs.

Mr D. Sudhakar of the Poultry Federation said the Chief Minister's call has given a major boost to the industry. He disclosed that it would take some time for the chicken and egg prices to stabilise as supplies to the city are unavailable.

“This is not the fault of government. Covid-19 panic has led to labour keeping away from loading and unloading of stocks. Drivers are reluctant to deliver stocks within the city. This has impacted prices. It will take at least two months to expect normalcy. Since there is a gap between the demand and supply, prices of chicken and eggs have increased multiple times”, Mr Sudhakar stated.

Prices of citrus fruits have also soared after CM’s advice on consuming them to develop immunity. Eight oranges are now being priced `200 when they were selling for only `100 last week.

The price of four lemons in the market is `20, when it was only `10 on Friday. Similarly, there is great demand for guava and grapes, which were sold for `80 per kg.

They have shot up to `140 per kg at popular vegetable markets including Monda in Secunderabad.