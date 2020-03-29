Nation Other News 29 Mar 2020 Even monkeys are sta ...
Nation, In Other News

Even monkeys are starving

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 29, 2020, 10:56 pm IST
Updated Mar 29, 2020, 11:02 pm IST
Macaques of Amrabad have grown so used to being fed by pilgrims, they don't forage any more
File picture of monkeys waiting for food delivery on the road to Srisailam passing through Amrabad Tiger Reserve.
 File picture of monkeys waiting for food delivery on the road to Srisailam passing through Amrabad Tiger Reserve.

Hyderabad: It’s not just street dogs in the cities that have become the unwitting victims of the coronavirus lockdown. Monkeys that are used to being fed by pilgrims travelling through the Amrabad Tiger Reserve in Telangana are finding their food supply chain disrupted too.

On an average, 500-600 vehicles pass through the Amrabad Tiger Reserve along the pilgrim trail to Srisailam. On weekends, the number ranges from 2,000 to 3000.

 

Used to being fed scraps thrown out of vehicle windows, troops of monkeys, mostly rhesus macaques (Macaca mulatta), sit on either side of the road, especially at speed breakers.

Amrabad forest range officer J Sudhakar says the monkeys seem to have grown skinny in just the week or so since the nation was put under a coronavirus lockdown.

Indeed, there are fruit trees in the forest that can be an alternative food source but the monkeys have grown used to food thrown by passing pilgrims.

“Maybe in a week or so they will realise that the days of free meals are over and move into the forest,” said the officer.

It is quite possible that some hungry troops may march to Mannanur village on the highway, which marks the beginning of the forest road in Telangana, or to Vatvarlapally village in the middle of the tiger reserve.

However, after the total lockdown began, people in these villages too are staying indoors and the monkeys may have no option but to forage in the forest.

This has already happened in the Kawal Tiger Reserve, through which several roads pass. Monkey troupes there are reported to have returned to the forest and have been sighted around percolation tanks and feeding on the fruits of trees in the forest.

...
Tags: monkey, amrabad tiger reserve, srisailam, wildlife, kawal tiger reserve
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The Indian Army has detected three Covid-29 infection cases among its ranks. (PTI)

Kolkata Army doctor, JCO test corona positive

The Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute in Kolkata is a central government institution.

Bengal to turn two big hospitals into corona facilities

INHS Patanjali, the Indian Navy's hospital at the Karwar naval base.

Karwar navy hospital takes up treatment of Covid-19 cases

Nurses have been at the forefront of coronavirus risk. (Representational image, DC Photo))

Five nurses in isolation after treating Covid-19 patient in Kumbakonam



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Quarantine in the lap of nature: Villagers camp in forest to elude Covid-19

These villagers of Markhal in Karnataka are camping in the forests of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district to stay out of reach of Covid-19.
 

Even monkeys are starving

File picture of monkeys waiting for food delivery on the road to Srisailam passing through Amrabad Tiger Reserve.
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Spice Jet crew quarantined after pilot tests positive for coronavirus

Spice Jet airlines. (Photo- PTI)

Panicky villagers burn new clothes sold to them by merchant under corona watch

Health officials screen a driver for coronavirus symptoms on the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh on March 24, 2020. (AFP)

No shortage of LPG cylinders, enough stock of petrol, diesel during lockdown: IOC

Indian Oil Corp. (Image- AFP)

Madhya Pradesh clocks five more new coronavirus cases as 21-day lockdown begins

A Bhopal Municipal Corporation worker sprays disinfectant in a residential area to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus during lockdown, in Bhopal, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (Photo | PTI)

British media gives bad press to quarantine facilities in Kerala

A glimpse into the interiors of quarantine facility run by the Southern Naval Command to combat COVID-19 in Kochi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham