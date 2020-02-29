Nation Other News 29 Feb 2020 Kerala man in critic ...
Nation, In Other News

Kerala man in critical condition with coronavirus-like symptoms

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Feb 29, 2020, 7:52 am IST
Updated Feb 29, 2020, 7:52 am IST
Swab samples sent to National Institute of Virology for confirmation
Kerala has had three coronavirus positive cases so far
Kochi: A 36 year old native of Payyannur in Kannur district, who is suspected to have a coronavirus infection, has been admitted to the Ernakulam Government Medical College. He is having pneumonia, breathing difficulty and other complications like diabetes. Since his condition is critical the patient has been shifted to ventilator support.

The youngster working in Malaysia for more than two years landed at Kochi international airport and was immediately shifted to the medical college.

 

His swab samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology for H1N1 and Covid 19 tests.

District collector S Suhas convened an emergency meeting of health officials in the wake of the suspected virus case.

Tags: kerala coronavirus, india coronavirus, malaysia coronavirus
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


