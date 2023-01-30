  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 29 Jan 2023 TD MLC suffers heart ...
Nation, In Other News

TD MLC suffers heart attack, admitted to hospital

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 30, 2023, 12:42 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2023, 12:51 am IST
Telugu Desam MLC Bachula Arjunudu (Photo: Facebook)
 Telugu Desam MLC Bachula Arjunudu (Photo: Facebook)

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam MLC Bachula Arjunudu suffered a heart attack at his home in the wee hours on Sunday and was rushed to the Ramesh Hospitals here for treatment. Doctors said he was brought to the hospital at 3.45am in an unconscious stage.

He was given CPR for 15 minutes followed by angioplasty. Doctors placed a stent in a major artery on the right side to remove a block. He was put on ventilator support. He was in a critical condition and under observation for 24 to 48 hours.

...
Tags: heart attack, ramesh hospitals, ventilator support, cardio pulmonary resuscitation (cpr), ap news, andhra pradesh news, tdp leaders, telugu desam party(tdp)
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Farmers got an average of Rs.9,000 per quintal of cotton last year in Adilabad. This year, private traders offered Rs.8,500 per quintal at the season start, with the price gradually dipping to Rs.6,500 per quintal, while the minimum support price is Rs.6,380 per quintal. (Representational Images: DC Images)

Cotton farmers in Adilabad left with few options, sell produce for low prices

Deekshithulu has been critical of the TTD for not upholding the ethos and sanctity of the famed Tirumala shrine for the past few years. (Representational Image)

Ramana Deekshitulu censures TTD again

Gattu Ramachander Rao, a committee member, recalled that YS Sharmila walked 3,500km despite the hurdles created by the state government and some politicians. “She is ready to complete the mission and would become the chief minister of Telangana, like her father YS Rajasekhar Reddy and brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

YS Sharmila to resume her Praja prastana padayatra from Feb 2 in Narsampet

TTD executive officer Dharma Reddy said by implementing energy-efficient policies we aim to reduce electricity bills from a high of Rs.40 crore per annum, by four to five crore rupees, in a phased manner and make TTD the ‘best energy-efficient pilgrim destination’ in the world. (Image Source:Tirumala.org)

TTD initiates energy efficient programme to save Rs. 5 crores.



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Govt working to empower every section of society: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the commemoration of 1111th Avataran Mahotsav of Bhagwan Shri Devnarayan Ji, in Bhilwara, Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Mughal Gardens renamed: Spread over 15 acres, a horticultural paradise in Prez Estate

The varieties of roses in the gardens include Adora, Mrinalini, Taj Mahal, Eiffel Tower, Modern Art, Scentimental, Oklahoma (also called black rose), Belami, Black Lady, Paradise, Blue Moon and Lady X. — Representational Image/AP

UP: Private school teacher cuts students' hair without permission

Parents of a group of students of a private school in UP's Moradabad lodged a complaint against the school authorities after a teacher allegedly trimmed their children's hair without permission..(ANI)

Telugu states gets its first transgender pastor

Anjali explained that the same city that forced her to beg on the streets of Hyderabad and Secunderabad also gave the opportunity to become a pastor. People accept our community, and there is a great deal of awareness about our community that should be spread throughout society. (Photo: DC)

Bengal Governor to visit Mother Teresa's tomb

The Bengal Governor, who is known for his fondness of the state and its people, has recently performed 'Hate Khari' (a ritual to learn Bengali alphabet ), on the occasion of Saraswati Puja this Thursday. — ANI
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->