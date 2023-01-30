TD MLC suffers heart attack, admitted to hospital

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam MLC Bachula Arjunudu suffered a heart attack at his home in the wee hours on Sunday and was rushed to the Ramesh Hospitals here for treatment. Doctors said he was brought to the hospital at 3.45am in an unconscious stage.

He was given CPR for 15 minutes followed by angioplasty. Doctors placed a stent in a major artery on the right side to remove a block. He was put on ventilator support. He was in a critical condition and under observation for 24 to 48 hours.