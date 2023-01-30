Junior NTR and Kalyan Ram visit Nandamuri Taraka Ratna in ICU

A health bulletin stated that Taraka Ratna would continue to be under rigorous evaluation and treatment. (Photo: Facebook)

Anantapur: Actors Junior NTR and Kalyan Ram visited actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, his relative, at the Narayana Hrudayalaya hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday. Taraka Ratna's condition remained stable, after he suffered a massive heart attack last week.

Actors Junior NTR (right ) and Kalyan Ram (left) at the Narayana Hrudayalaya hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo: DC)

Karnataka health minister Dr K. Sudhakar accompanied Junior NTR. A health bulletin stated that Taraka Ratna would continue to be under rigorous evaluation and treatment. Sources said Jr NTR broke into tears after visiting the ICU. Nara Brahmani, Purandareswari, Suhasini and several other family members visited the hospital.

Nara Brahmani seen with other family members in the hospital. (Photo: DC)

Balakrshna, who has been at hospital since Friday told the media that Ratna’s heart had stopped for a few minutes but he recovered immediately after he fell unconscious. “We are hoping for his recovery soon. The doctors couldn’t insert a stent because of internal bleeding,” he added.

Sources said Ratnna was also suffering from melena (black stools caused by bleeding in the intestines) which was having an additional impact on his health.

“Our Chief Minister is concentrating on medical aid for the actor and the state government is supporting the family in the best possible ways”, the Karnataka health minister told the media.