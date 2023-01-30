  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 29 Jan 2023 Jagan to disburse Rs ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jagan to disburse Rs 330.15 crore under Jagananna Chedodu scheme at Vinukonda

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPAT G SAMARITAN
Published Jan 30, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2023, 12:01 am IST
Under the Jagananna Chedodu scheme 1,67,951 tailors having shops would be given Rs 167.95 crore, while 1,14,661 rajakas having shops would get Rs 114.67 crore and 47,533 nayi Brahmins having shops would be entitled to Rs 47.53 crore each beneficiary getting Rs 10,000, on Monday. (File Photo: PTI)
 Under the Jagananna Chedodu scheme 1,67,951 tailors having shops would be given Rs 167.95 crore, while 1,14,661 rajakas having shops would get Rs 114.67 crore and 47,533 nayi Brahmins having shops would be entitled to Rs 47.53 crore each beneficiary getting Rs 10,000, on Monday. (File Photo: PTI)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would distribute Rs 330.15 crore to benefit 3.30 lakh beneficiaries under the Jagananna Chedodu scheme, for the third consecutive year, at a public meeting in Vinukonda, Palnadu district, on Monday.

The chief minister would arrive in Vinukonda at 10.40 am from his Tadepalli residence and address a public meeting at 11.05 am. Under the scheme, people of Rajaka and Nayi Brahmin communities will get financial support.

So far, the beneficiaries got Rs 30,000 at the rate of Rs 10,000 per year for three years, including the financial benefit being distributed on Monday. With this, the YSR Congress government has extended a financial benefit of
Rs 927.51 crore to these communities.

The government has been implementing the welfare schemes in a systematic and transparent manner with no chance for mediators, no discrimination in selection of beneficiaries and no bribe.

The authorities are preparing a list of eligible persons and displaying this at village/ward secretariats and conducting social audit to select the beneficiaries for the welfare schemes. In case any eligible beneficiary failed to get the benefit, the state government would be extending such benefit to them in June and December months.

Under the Jagananna Chedodu scheme, 1,67,951 tailors having shops would be given Rs 167.95 crore, while 1,14,661 rajakas having shops would get Rs 114.67 crore and 47,533 nayi Brahmins having shops would be entitled to Rs 47.53 crore -- each beneficiary getting Rs 10,000, on Monday.

Under the scheme so far, the state government has extended financial benefits worth Rs 298.12 crore to benefit 2,98,122 persons in 2020-21;
Rs 299.12 crore for 2,99,116 persons in 2021-22; and Rs 330.15 crore for 3,30,145 persons in 2022-23, taking the total benefit thus distributed to Rs 927.39 crore.

 

...
Tags: ap chief minister ys jagan mohan reddy, public meetings, vinukonda, palnadu districts, financial support, ysr congress government, welfare schemes, ap news, andhra pradesh news
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Farmers got an average of Rs.9,000 per quintal of cotton last year in Adilabad. This year, private traders offered Rs.8,500 per quintal at the season start, with the price gradually dipping to Rs.6,500 per quintal, while the minimum support price is Rs.6,380 per quintal. (Representational Images: DC Images)

Cotton farmers in Adilabad left with few options, sell produce for low prices

Deekshithulu has been critical of the TTD for not upholding the ethos and sanctity of the famed Tirumala shrine for the past few years. (Representational Image)

Ramana Deekshitulu censures TTD again

Gattu Ramachander Rao, a committee member, recalled that YS Sharmila walked 3,500km despite the hurdles created by the state government and some politicians. “She is ready to complete the mission and would become the chief minister of Telangana, like her father YS Rajasekhar Reddy and brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

YS Sharmila to resume her Praja prastana padayatra from Feb 2 in Narsampet

TTD executive officer Dharma Reddy said by implementing energy-efficient policies we aim to reduce electricity bills from a high of Rs.40 crore per annum, by four to five crore rupees, in a phased manner and make TTD the ‘best energy-efficient pilgrim destination’ in the world. (Image Source:Tirumala.org)

TTD initiates energy efficient programme to save Rs. 5 crores.



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Odisha minister Naba Das fired at by police ASI, airlifted to Bhubaneswar

Odisha Health Minister Naba Das sustained injuries after being shot at . (Image credit: Twitter/@nabadasjsg)

Odisha minister Naba Kishore Das dies of bullet injuries: Hospital officials

Odisha Health Minister Naba Das being rushed to hospital after he was shot at by some unidentified miscreant near Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district, Sunday. The incident occurred when Naba Das was on his way to attend a programme. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi cautions against attempts to create divisions amid controversy over BBC film

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with NCC Director General Lt. General Gurbirpal Singh during the NCC rally at Cariappa Ground in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

PM Modi addresses first 'Mann Ki Baat' of 2023

Modi underlined that a sizeable number of Padma awardees came from tribal communities and people associated with tribal society. — PTI

Some people purposely spread wrong info about China issue for politics: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->