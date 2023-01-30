Jagan to disburse Rs 330.15 crore under Jagananna Chedodu scheme at Vinukonda

Under the Jagananna Chedodu scheme 1,67,951 tailors having shops would be given Rs 167.95 crore, while 1,14,661 rajakas having shops would get Rs 114.67 crore and 47,533 nayi Brahmins having shops would be entitled to Rs 47.53 crore each beneficiary getting Rs 10,000, on Monday. (File Photo: PTI)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would distribute Rs 330.15 crore to benefit 3.30 lakh beneficiaries under the Jagananna Chedodu scheme, for the third consecutive year, at a public meeting in Vinukonda, Palnadu district, on Monday.

The chief minister would arrive in Vinukonda at 10.40 am from his Tadepalli residence and address a public meeting at 11.05 am. Under the scheme, people of Rajaka and Nayi Brahmin communities will get financial support.

So far, the beneficiaries got Rs 30,000 at the rate of Rs 10,000 per year for three years, including the financial benefit being distributed on Monday. With this, the YSR Congress government has extended a financial benefit of

Rs 927.51 crore to these communities.

The government has been implementing the welfare schemes in a systematic and transparent manner with no chance for mediators, no discrimination in selection of beneficiaries and no bribe.

The authorities are preparing a list of eligible persons and displaying this at village/ward secretariats and conducting social audit to select the beneficiaries for the welfare schemes. In case any eligible beneficiary failed to get the benefit, the state government would be extending such benefit to them in June and December months.

Under the Jagananna Chedodu scheme, 1,67,951 tailors having shops would be given Rs 167.95 crore, while 1,14,661 rajakas having shops would get Rs 114.67 crore and 47,533 nayi Brahmins having shops would be entitled to Rs 47.53 crore -- each beneficiary getting Rs 10,000, on Monday.

Under the scheme so far, the state government has extended financial benefits worth Rs 298.12 crore to benefit 2,98,122 persons in 2020-21;

Rs 299.12 crore for 2,99,116 persons in 2021-22; and Rs 330.15 crore for 3,30,145 persons in 2022-23, taking the total benefit thus distributed to Rs 927.39 crore.