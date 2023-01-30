  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 29 Jan 2023 Cotton farmers in Ad ...
Nation, In Other News

Cotton farmers in Adilabad left with few options, sell produce for low prices

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Jan 30, 2023, 1:43 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2023, 1:43 am IST
Farmers got an average of Rs.9,000 per quintal of cotton last year in Adilabad. This year, private traders offered Rs.8,500 per quintal at the season start, with the price gradually dipping to Rs.6,500 per quintal, while the minimum support price is Rs.6,380 per quintal. (Representational Images: DC Images)
 Farmers got an average of Rs.9,000 per quintal of cotton last year in Adilabad. This year, private traders offered Rs.8,500 per quintal at the season start, with the price gradually dipping to Rs.6,500 per quintal, while the minimum support price is Rs.6,380 per quintal. (Representational Images: DC Images)

ADILABAD: Cotton sales have stagnated at markets in Adilabad and nearby areas, with no arrivals on Sunday marking a first in recent years, according to traders, following the steep fall in prices.

Sources said this is because farmers have started taking their produce to agriculture markets in neighbouring Maharashtra, as they receive more for the produce unlike in Adilabad, where traders cite moisture content as a reason for the deduction.

On average, farmers got Rs.9,000 per quintal of cotton last year in Adilabad. This year, private traders offered Rs.8,500 per quintal at the season start, with the price gradually dipping to Rs.7,500 per quintal and then Rs.6,500 per quintal.

Additionally, deductions for moisture content left farmers seething and resorting to taking their produce to Maharashtra.

However, sources said that traders, to protect their interests, joined hands with their counterparts in Korpana, Ghadchandur, Vani, and Hinganghat markets of Maharashtra, which is proving costly for farmers.

Farmers said that last year, they received Rs.700-Rs.900 more per quintal in Maharashtra, but this has now come down to Rs.200- Rs.300.

Thirupati Reddy, a cotton farmer of Sanghdi in Bela Mandal, said farmers are disappointed with the poor price being offered at markets by private cotton traders. They said that while the minimum support price is Rs.6,380 per quintal, they are being lowballed further and that the government must give a push to ensure better prices for cotton.

...
Tags: adilabad, maharastra, adilabad cotton farmers, hinganghat, ghadchandur, korpana, steep fall in cotton prices
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


Latest From Nation

An NIA team from Raipur was mobilised and deployed as part of an operation to apprehend the woman Maoist. (Representational image: PTI)

NIA arrests woman Maoist in Chhattisgarh

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

SC agrees to hear PILs on BBC documentary on PM Modi

Asserting that the BRS' slogan in the run-up to 2024 general elections would be 'Ab ki baar kisan sarkar' (This time, a government for farmers), KCR recently said Maharashtra continues to witness the highest number of farmers' suicides despite being one of the richest states. — DC File Image

BRS to hold public meeting in Nanded on Feb 5, its first rally outside Telangana

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Srinagar. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)

Curtains to come down on Bharat Jodo Yatra with flag unfurling, rally



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

UP: Private school teacher cuts students' hair without permission

Parents of a group of students of a private school in UP's Moradabad lodged a complaint against the school authorities after a teacher allegedly trimmed their children's hair without permission..(ANI)

Telugu states gets its first transgender pastor

Anjali explained that the same city that forced her to beg on the streets of Hyderabad and Secunderabad also gave the opportunity to become a pastor. People accept our community, and there is a great deal of awareness about our community that should be spread throughout society. (Photo: DC)

Bengal Governor to visit Mother Teresa's tomb

The Bengal Governor, who is known for his fondness of the state and its people, has recently performed 'Hate Khari' (a ritual to learn Bengali alphabet ), on the occasion of Saraswati Puja this Thursday. — ANI

RT-PCR report mandatory for flyers from 6 countries

The Covid test must be conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India. (PTI Photo)

Men marrying girls aged below 14 years in Assam to be booked under POCSO Act: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->