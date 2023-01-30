Avoid land acquisition for Airport Metro: HAML MD to officials

HAML MD N.V.S Reddy instructed the officials to make sure that the underpasses of the Outer Ring Road are used by locating the Metro Rail stations close to them to provide easy access to passengers coming from different colonies and roads where largescale development is taking place. (Photo:DC)

Hyderabad: In order to expedite the Airport Metro Rail project, Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd. (HAML) managing director N.V.S Reddy instructed officials to fine-tune the alignment so that acquisition of private properties along the route is either avoided or minimised to the extent technically feasible.

The HAML MD instructed the officials to make sure that the underpasses of the Outer Ring Road are used by locating the Metro Rail stations close to them to provide easy access to passengers coming from different colonies and roads where largescale development is taking place. On Sunday, the HAML MD along with senior engineers inspected a 10-km stretch between the Narsingi underpass (My Home Avatar junction) and the Rajendranagar hillock.

Additionally, he advised authorities to ensure that the Metro Rail viaduct is built without turns and gradients at specific designated sites in order to accommodate the construction of a few additional stations in the future and to avoid impeding the activity of high rise commercial and residential buildings that are currently under construction in the area of the corridor.

To make the Airport Metro a success, skywalks and pedestrian amenities must be prioritised in station planning. Pillars should be installed in the middle of the service road's larger median from Nanakramguda junction to the TSPA junction in order to further alleviate the service road's already heavy traffic.

Among other recommendations, the HAML MD directed officials to synchronise the station access points with the newly completed cycle track so that it could be utilised as an additional facility to get to the stations in an environmentally friendly way.

To avoid speed restrictions and ensure a smooth ride, the technical viability of easing some curves should be evaluated. Additionally, suitable open government lands close to the corridor should be identified for the development of parking facilities for the stations and the establishment of temporary casting yards in order to speed up the project, he told officials.