Kerala writes to Karnataka on steps taken to protect interests of Kannada minorities

Mangaluru: The Kerala government has written to the Karnataka Border Area Development Authority, about the steps taken to safeguard the interests of Kannada linguistic minorities in the Kasargod district.

This is following Karnataka Border Area Development Authority chairman Dr. C Somasekhara’s letter to the Kerala government a few days ago.

“The Kerala government has reacted positively and replied to the Ministry of Minority Affairs and has marked a copy to us. This is a victory for our effort,” a press statement from the Karnataka Border Area Development Authority reads.

In the letter, the Kerala government has stated that a Kannada and Malayalam knowing clerk has been appointed in the District Police Chief’s office to deal with the Kannada language. The grievances of Kannada linguistic minorities in Kasargod district will addressed through Additional SP Harishchandra Naik.

The letter added that a Kannada-speaking police officer is posted at the police stations in the areas where Kannada minorities reside and complaints received in the Kannada language are being resolved. The signboards of police stations, names of the stations are written in Kannada and directions have been issued to display the rate chart in Kannada for the public at all Akshaya Centers in Kasargod and Manjeshwaram Taluk limits. The Kerala State IT Mission Director will also be informed about the inclusion of the Kannada language in the e-District portal.

The letter stated that there is shortage of teachers proficient in the Kannada language in Kannada medium schools in areas bordering Karnataka. The Deputy Director of Education has stated that the appointment of teachers who do not know Kannada will be strictly avoided in such areas.