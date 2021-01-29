Nation Other News 29 Jan 2021 Made-in-India vaccin ...
Nation, In Other News

Made-in-India vaccine ready for world, says PM

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 29, 2021, 1:43 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2021, 6:54 am IST
India has started the world’s largest coronavirus vaccination programme, said Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image source: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image source: PTI)

New Delhi: India will soon make available many more Covid vaccines to other countries after two Made-In-India jabs have already been introduced to the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday while emphasising the country’s global responsibility in fighting the pandemic.

In a special address at the World Economic Forum’s online Davos Agenda Summit, Modi also said he wants to assure the global business community that situation will now change rapidly on the economic front also and invited businesses from all over to participate in India’s growth journey. Modi said that some had said in February-March 2020 that India would be the worst affected country by Covid and would face a “tsunami of corona infections.”

 

“Some had talked about 70-80 crore people expected to get infected in India, while some talked about over 20 lakh possible deaths but India did not let the disappointment get better of it,” he said. Modi said, “We transformed the fight against coronavirus into a people’s movement and today India is among the most successful countries in saving lives.”

“We focussed on developing Covid-specific health infrastructure, we trained our human resources to fight against this pandemic and we made full use of tech for testing and tracking,” he said.

 

Modi said India has started the world’s largest coronavirus vaccination programme and its speed can be imagined from the fact that over 23 lakh health workers have been vaccinated in just 12 days.

Meanwhile, the external affairs ministry said India will supply 1 crore doses of the Covid vaccine to African nations. New Delhi is supplying the vaccine both on commercial basis and as "gifts" (free of cost) to foreign nations. India is also supplying the vaccine to a few nations on a commercial basis that includes Canada. India will also supply 10 lakh doses of the vaccine to UN health workers.

 

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, “From January 20, we gifted over 55 lakh doses to our neighbours and in our extended neighbourhood — Bhutan (1.5 lakh), Maldives (1 lakh), Nepal (10 lakh), Bangl-adesh (20 lakh), Myanmar (15 lakh), Mauritius (1 lakh), Seychelles (50,000), Sri Lanka (5 lakh) and Bahrain (1 lakh).  These supplies are based on requests from these countries. 

...
Tags: made-in-india, world economic forum, narendra modi, made-in-india vaccine
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The officials informed the CM that the works for development of 10,011 YSR Village Health Clinics would be complete by the end of April and development of 1,133 PHCs including construction of 151 new ones and renovation of 982 old ones by October end. (DC Photo: Narayana Rao)

CM directs officials to expedite development of medical colleges in AP

According to officials, a majority of those evading the vaccine are women, including staff in the medical and health wing, Anganwadi, and Asha workers. (Representational Photo:AP)

Health workers continue to avoid Covid vaccine in Andhra Pradesh

The IT and industries minister was speaking on the occasion of the electricity labour organisation meeting at Telangana Bhavan here. (Photo: twitter @trspartyonline)

Unemployment allowance soon in Telangana: KTR

Padma Shri awardee, Kanaka Raju, (Image source: Twitter@chmnaidu)

Padma Shri for 2 anthropologists for their research work on Telangana adivasis



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

MP: Eggs, mutton found being sold in public toilet of Indore

This came to light during the Indore Municipal Corporation's (IMC) inspection at the Sulabh Shauchalaya. (Representational image. DC/file)

India in third position in scientific publications after China, US: DST

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: Pixels)

National holidays still a dream of Chennai workmen

A file photo used for representational purposes only (Image source: Swapan Mahapatra/ PTI)

Former Union minister Kamal Morarka dies at 74

Morarka, who was born into a well-known business family, donned many hats — a successful businessman, cricket administrator who was the vice-president of the BCCI during Jagmohan Dalmia’s time, a minister in the Union cabinet, a wild life photographer and an organic farmer. — By arrangement

TRS officials say increase fares, put on hold pay hike

K. Chandrashekar Rao (Image credit: DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham