India flattens Covid-19 graph, no new cases in 146 districts in last 7 days

Published Jan 29, 2021, 9:49 am IST
This has been achieved due to pro-active testing with more than 19.5 crore Covid-19 tests conducted in the country so far
The current testing capacity is 12 lakh tests per day, says Union health minister Harsh Vardhan. — PTI
 The current testing capacity is 12 lakh tests per day, says Union health minister Harsh Vardhan. — PTI

New Delhi: India has flattened its Covid-19 graph and 146 districts have reported no new case of the viral disease in the last seven days, 18 in 14 days, six in 21 days and 21 districts in the last 28 days, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday.

This has been achieved due to pro-active testing with more than 19.5 crore Covid-19 tests conducted in the country so far, Vardhan, who chaired the 23rd meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on Covid-19 through a video-conference, said, according to a statement issued by the health ministry.

 

The current testing capacity is 12 lakh tests per day, the minister added.

...
