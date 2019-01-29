search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, In Other News

We will cremate body, bury ashes: Jaya Jaitly on George Fernandes

ANI
Published Jan 29, 2019, 1:05 pm IST
Updated Jan 29, 2019, 1:05 pm IST
Fernandes had been suffering from Alzheimer's disease for a long time and was down with swine flu for the last few days as well.
The last rites of Fernandes, who passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 88, will be performed on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)
 The last rites of Fernandes, who passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 88, will be performed on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The body of former Defence Minister George Fernandes will be cremated while his ashes will be buried, said social activist and former Samata Party president Jaya Jaitly on Tuesday.

"He (Fernandes) had earlier expressed his wish to be cremated, but during his last days, he said he wanted to be buried. So, we will cremate the body and bury the ashes, to fulfil both his wishes," Jaitly told media here.

 

The last rites of Fernandes, who passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 88, will be performed on Wednesday, Jaitly said.

"We are waiting for his son, who lives in the US. His last rites will be performed tomorrow. His body will be embalmed and put at his residence," she said.

Fernandes had been suffering from Alzheimer's disease for a long time and was down with swine flu for the last few days as well.

He was the Defence Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government when the Kargil War broke out between India and Pakistan in 1999, and India conducted its nuclear tests at Pokhran (1998). Besides that, he also held several ministerial portfolios including communications, industry and railways.

...
Tags: george fernandes, jaya jaitly, dead body
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI)

PM’s Pariksha Pe Charcha: Don't force kids to 'fulfil' your 'unfulfilled' dreams

Rahul Gandhi is in Goa on a personal vacation with his mother Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

On his Goa visit, Rahul meets Manohar Parrikar after 'Rafale secrets' tweet

Following the controversy, a war of words had erupted between the Congress and the BJP after the former claimed that Rafale deal file was lying in Parrikar’s bedroom. (Representational Image)

‘Will file complaint in Rafale audio tape case if Cong directs’: Girish Chodankar

Pramod Walke, who was in an inebriated state, came under the radar of the authorities after his shameful act was caught on camera in a school situated in Nagpur. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: Maharashtra cop suspended for showering money on school girls at R-day



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Honor View20 launched in India with 48MP AI camera and more

The Honor View20 main highlights are the punch-hole display and 48MP AI camera.
 

Suman Kumari becomes Pakistan’s first Hindu woman judge

According to Pawan Kumar Bodan, her father, Suman Kumari wants to provide free legal assistance to the poor in Qambar-Shahdadkot. (Photo:Twitter)
 

Samsung announces Galaxy M smartphones in India to take on Xiaomi

Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 will be available on Amazon.in and Samsung.com from February 5, 2019.
 

Apple iPhone XI concept video shows radical design changes

The iPhone XI gets previewed in a neat concept video.
 

NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI: Rohit, Kohli star as India clinch series after dominant win

A win in the 3rd ODI would help India take an unassailable lead in the five-match series. (Photo: AFP)
 

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Rafael Nadal to win his 15th grand slam

The Serbian world number one dominated the Spanish second seed to win his 15th Grand Slam title in just 2hr 4min on Rod Laver Arena. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Mamata Banerjee condoles demise of Fernandes

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Rahul Gandhi condoles demise of Fernandes

Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

Amroha encounter: UP CM announces Rs 50 lakh ex gratia for kin of deceased constable

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Republic Day: PM Modi pays tribute at Amar Jawan Jyoti

An eternal flame burns at the Amar Jawan Jyoti, the memorial built at India Gate to commemorate the indomitable courage of all the armed forces personnel. (Photo:Twitter)

Strictly come dancing: Attakkalari Interim Festival returns to Bengaluru

Rachel Davies, Hemabharathy Palani, Jayachandran Palazhy, Saul and Janet Lilly.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham