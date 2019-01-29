Costly fittings inside Nirav Modi bungalow slow down razing

Authorities wanted to remove the valuable fittings inside safely to ensure that they recover the maximum cost from the property (File Photo)

Mumbai: Ongoing demolition work at the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam accused Nirav Modi’s posh bungalow in Maharashtra’s Raigad district has been stopped since January 27, two days after the razing process started, as authorities wanted to remove the valuable fittings inside safely to ensure that they recover the maximum cost from the property.

District authorities have said the reports sought by them from structural engineers of the civil engineering department on how to proceed further, have been received, and they would now resume pulling down the bungalow.

Raigad district collector Vijay Suryavanshi had last month ordered demolition of 58 unauthorised structures, which are located in Kihim along the Alibaug beach, over 90 kms from here, including one of Modi.

The demolition order was passed following rebuke from the Bombay high court for failing to initiate action against the illegal structures.

The property, allegedly located within the low tide and high tide area, was attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which is probing the PNB case, among other agencies, against Modi who is reportedly hiding in a foreign country.

“The demolition was stopped temporarily because the district authorities and the ED wanted to recover the maximum cost from the bungalow by removing the costly fittings,” Suruavanshi told PTI Monday night.

He said the authorities have received the opinion of structural engineers, and would start removing exotic fittings, valuable fixtures, window grills and other utensils, as per their advice.

Another official, who is privy to the development, said the demolition team had found two luxurious cars parked at the bungalow.

They also found cushions, glass frames, a plush swimming pool and a spa, furniture made from Burma teak, which seem to be lying unused for at least two years inside the bungalow, he said.