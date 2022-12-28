Village boycotts 80 families for home construction

NIZAMABAD: A village development committee (VDC) socially boycotted 80 families in Shapur village of Nandipet mandal over the construction of a house by a Munnurukapu community member on disputed land.

According to the villagers, Enuganti Sujatha purchased land and started construction of the house, but villagers claimed that the land belonged to the gram panchayat.

The VDC, an umbrella organisation of all caste bodies, intervened and directed villagers not to cooperate with Sujatha.

However, one Muppanti Gangaram, a resident and a member of the same community, helped Sujatha get water for construction by sharing his electricity meter. On noticing this, the VDC penalised him Rs 1.1 lakh.

Gangaram paid the fine and VDC representatives assured him to take back the electricity meter, but in vain. Over the abnormal delay in returning the meter, Gangaram filed a police complaint against the VDC, alleging that it failed to take action despite collecting a hefty penalty from him.

Angered by the police complaint, VDC members boycotted 80 families of the community. Over their directive, villagers also cancelled their tenant crop agreements with the community members, leading to a socially tense atmosphere in the village.

The police, revenue and other officials are trying to pacify the situation. They began discussions with both parties to find an amicable solution. The police said they will keep a strict vigil till normalcy resumes.