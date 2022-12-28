  
Traffic curbs for Prez visit leave main roads jammed, more curbs in place today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PINTO DEEPAK
Published Dec 28, 2022, 1:02 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2022, 7:41 am IST
Basheer Bagh flyover was closed for vehicular traffic as part of security as President of India Draupadi Murmu is in Hyderabad on Tuesday. — DC Image/P. Surendra
Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions that were in effect on Tuesday for the President’s visit caused jams in many parts of the city, as the Tank Bund road and Basheerbagh flyovers were shut.

Among the worst affected were the roads between Bolaram and Narayanguda. Lower Tank Bund witnessed heavy traffic flow, with commuters facing long waits before being allowed to proceed further.

However, the adjacent Tank Bund road was kept free for hours for the President to travel.

A Padmaraonagar resident said that it took around an hour and a half to reach Lakdikapul from his residence, after leaving at noon, on the way to RGI Airport to drop off his daughter. “Fortunately, since the flight was also delayed, we could catch the flight,” he said.

Traffic on that road had slowed to a crawl even by 10 am, badly affecting office-goers.  

Another citizen, Sandeep Reddy, took to Twitter to share his experience. “Dear president, people are suffering due to traffic restrictions. All schools and colleges are closing and all are (struck) all the way (sic),” he wrote.

Meanwhile, traffic police issued an advisory for Wednesday as well.

Traffic movement will not be allowed from Hakimpet to Lothukunta from 7 am to 9 am, with the public advised to take the ORR from Shameerpet to Medchal and proceed via Kompally-Suchitra-Bowenpally-Tadbund-Lee Royal Palace.

Traffic from Trimulgherry Crossroads towards Hakimpet will be diverted towards Safe Express, Bowenpally and Suchitra, the police said.

