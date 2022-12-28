  
Nation, In Other News

PM Modi's brother, family injured in accident near Mysuru are doing fine: Doctors

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 28, 2022, 10:28 pm IST
Updated Dec 29, 2022, 12:36 am IST
Prahlad Modi, brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with family members leaves for Ahmedabad after getting discharged from a hospital, in Mysuru. (PTI Photo)
  Prahlad Modi, brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with family members leaves for Ahmedabad after getting discharged from a hospital, in Mysuru. (PTI Photo)

MYSURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi and family members, who are undergoing treatment at a hospital here after sustaining injuries in a road accident, are "stable and fine", doctors treating them said on Wednesday.

They said the patients are likely to remain in the hospital until this evening or Thursday morning, when a decision on their discharge is likely to be taken by a team of doctors treating them in consultation with the family.

The Prime Minister's brother Prahlad Modi, his son, daughter-in-law, a six-year-old grandson, and driver had sustained "minor" injuries when the car in which they were travelling met with an accident near here on Tuesday, following which they were shifted to JSS Hospital for treatment.

The incident happened near Kadakola around 1.30 pm when their car, on the way to Bandipur, hit the road divider.

"They are all comfortable, have been taking food and have had a good sleep. Maybe some normal body pain, other than that there are no major issues. Concerned specialists have examined them," JSS Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Madhu C P told PTI.

"On discharge (of the injured), the decision will be taken by the team of doctors either by this evening or by tomorrow morning," he said.

Meanwhile, Prahlad Modi in a video statement has asked his well-wishers not to worry.

Stating that the accident occurred when the vehicle hit the divider, Modi said he and his family are safe because of everyone's blessings. "We have suffered minor injuries, and are fine. Nothing to worry about."

Member of Parliament from Mysuru-Kodagu constituency Pratap Simha and couple of other senior politicians have visited the hospital to inquire about the health.

Stating that the Modi family came to hospital around 2 pm on Tuesday, Dr Madhu said they were immediately given first aid and all of them were conscious. Only the child had left leg bones -- tibia and fibula (located in the lower leg) -- fractured, and was treated immediately, the doctor added.

"Though conscious, they were initially in a state of shock and panic due to the impact of the mishap, but they recovered from it after some time, and were taken care of by our specialist and super specialist doctors at the Hospital...they were all subsequently shifted to a special ward at 5 pm yesterday," he said.

Dr Purushotham Shastry, Professor, Orthopaedics, treating the child said tibia and fibula bone have been fractured, but at this young age surgery was not required. "We have put plaster of paris slab, and then the cast will be put which will heal. There is nothing to worry about," he said.

Mysuru Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar and other senior officials have visited the spot and the hospital.

A case has been registered in Mysuru South police station.

...
Tags: prahlad modi, narendra modi, mysuru accident
Location: India, Karnataka, Mysore


