  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 28 Dec 2022 Jagan meets PM, seek ...
Nation, In Other News

Jagan meets PM, seeks fulfilment of bifurcation assurance

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Dec 29, 2022, 12:34 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2022, 12:34 am IST
Listing out the demands of the state, the chief minister told the PM that the residual state of Andhra Pradesh was badly hit by post-bifurcation problems. (File Photo: By arrangement)
 Listing out the demands of the state, the chief minister told the PM that the residual state of Andhra Pradesh was badly hit by post-bifurcation problems. (File Photo: By arrangement)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Wednesday morning, pressed for early fulfillment of the  bifurcation assurances given to Andhra Pradesh, including SCS, and sought the central support for the 76.9km Metro Rail Project for Visakhapatnam.

The chief minister informed the PM about the state’s preparedness to face the emerging BF-7 Covid threat.

Jagan reminded the PM that despite the passing of eight years after bifurcation, many issues of AP still stood pending including the resource gap funding of 2014-15 -- of Rs 18,330.45 crore.

Listing out the demands of the state, the chief minister told the PM that the residual state of Andhra Pradesh was badly hit by post-bifurcation problems.

The special committee headed by the Union Finance Secretary held several meetings and discussed the unsolved bifurcation issues and assurances given by the Centre in Parliament, but no progress has been made in these respects.

He told the PM that a huge amount of Rs 32,625.25 crore including resource funding of Rs 18,330.45crore for the fiscal 2014-15 and pension arrears payable to AP were pending and appealed to Modi to expedite the clearances.

The CM said the central finance ministry has been imposing a plethora of restrictions on the AP government on its permitted borrowings while adjusting the loans made by the previous Telugu Desam government, which had borrowed beyond the limits.

Stressing the need for the PM to intervene and do away with the restrictions, the CM said the state would suffer a lot financially if the restrictions continue unabated.

He said no final decision has been made by the Centre on the estimated expenditure of the Polavaram project despite the technical advisory committee finalizing the total project cost at Rs 55,548 crore. Apart from not reimbursing the Rs 2,937.92 crore spent by the state on the project so far, the Centre has also wrongly chosen to treat the drinking water supply system separately, he complained to the PM.

Jagan said such a decision had not been applied to any other irrigation project with a national status.  He appealed to the PM to do away with the policy of treating the Polavaram project cost component-wise as this escalated the total project cost besides causing delay and difficulties in the bills reimbursement.

Jagan appealed to the PM to release Rs 10,485.38 crore immediately on an ad-hoc basis to begin land acquisition and take up the works of relief and rehabilitation of families displaced in view of the efforts to increase the height of the dam to 41.15 metres.

The chief minister requested the PM to ensure that the Telangana government paid the dues of Rs 6,886 crore outstanding from the TS Discoms immediately to the AP GENCO, which required money on an urgent basis.

...
Tags: ap chief minister ys jagan mohan reddy, pm narendra modi, andhra pradesh covid-19, andhra bifurcation, indian parliament, finance ministry india, telugu desam, ap government, polavaram project, ap genco, discoms
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

KTR seeks Rs 900 cr in Union Budget for TS textiles and handlooms sector

Bengaluru police will use drones to keep an eye on the revellers on New Year’s Day celebrations in Bengaluru city. (Representational Photo:AFP)

Drones to keep an eye on revellers

The Hyderabad police are failing to use them properly to establish the case in courts, allowing the accused to go free. (DC Representational Photo)

Cops fail to produce CCTV footage in crime cases

The struggle between three leaders – Adilabad BJP district president Payal Shankar, senior leader Suhasini Reddy, and NRI Kandi Srinivas Reddy – has become quite apparent with the elections fast approaching. All three leaders are maintaining their own separate offices, trying to be one up over the others. They are also trying to undercut the others even in official party programmes. (File Photo: DC)

BJP leaders in Adilabad at loggerheads over assembly seat



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch' on OTT for the week ending December 30

Retaining its practice of mid-week releases, from Wednesday, Netflix will have ‘7 Women And A Murder’. . (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

PM Modi's brother, family injured in accident near Mysuru are doing fine: Doctors

Prahlad Modi, brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with family members leaves for Ahmedabad after getting discharged from a hospital, in Mysuru. (PTI Photo)

21 lakh Telangana farmers receive Rs 607 cr Rythu Bandhu

The farmers claimed that prior to Rythu Bandhu, they were compelled to rely on private money lenders to meet agriculture costs at higher interest rates and fall into debt traps, but that with Rythu Bandhu’s assistance, they were able to meet costs to cultivate crops on their own. (File photo: DC)

HAML to fast track Hyderabad Airport Metro

The Airport Metro Biodiversity Junction station will be built to facilitate the integration of the future BHEL-Lakdikapul Metro corridor station. (Representative photo / DC)

Omicron scare brings back Covid protocols in schools

Education secretary Vakati Karuna stated that generic cautionary messages have been conveyed to schools, instructing students to maintain social distance, wash their hands frequently, and wear masks in crowded spaces.

Paper leak leads to cancellation of teachers recruitment exam in Rajasthan; 44 held

The paper leak gang had allegedly taken Rs 10 lakh from each candidate for illegally providing them the questionnaire for the second-grade teachers' recruitment test. (Representational Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->