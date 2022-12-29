Hyderabad Express Metro: 5 consortiums qualify for final bids

The HAML stated that its technical team reviewed the voluminous documents and data submitted by the five consortiums for pre-qualification to participate in the bids for appointment as General Consultant (GC) for the Hyderabad Airport Metro project. (Representative photo: DC)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd. (HAML) has short-listed five consortia for the final round of bidding for the 32-km high-speed Airport Express Metro project which will connect Mindspace Junction with Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad.

Earlier, the five consortia submitted pre-qualification applications for the General Consultant (GC) contract of the metro project.

The HAML stated that its technical team reviewed the voluminous documents and data submitted by the five consortiums for pre-qualification to participate in the bids for appointment as General Consultant (GC) for the Hyderabad Airport Metro project. Their technological competence and financial characteristics were evaluated.

The HAML stated that its technical team reviewed the voluminous documents and data submitted by the five consortiums for pre-qualification to participate in the bids for appointment as General Consultant (GC) for the Hyderabad Airport Metro project.

Their respective technical capabilities and financial profiles were assessed. The evaluation was mostly based on the consortiums' responsiveness to the HAML qualification criteria. The number and size of the projects handled by them, their experience in tender document preparation, DPR review, engineering consultancy record, project monitoring consultancy, proof checking of detailed engineering designs, among others were assessed.

According to NVS Reddy, MD of HAML, based on this analysis, HAML declared that all five consortiums were qualified to participate in the final round of bidding. He noted that the Request for Proposal (RfP) documents, the next stage bid paperwork, will be delivered to all of these consortiums, and that they must submit their bids by January 20.

The five consortiums include AECOM India + Egis Rail (France) + Egis India, Ayesa Ingenieria y Arquitectura (Spain) + Aarvee Associates + Nippon Koi (Japan), Consulting Engineers Group + Korea National Railway (South Korea), Systra (France) + RITES + DB Engineering and Consulting (Germany) and Technica y Proyectos (Spain) + PINI Group (Switzerland) have been qualified for the final round of bidding Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML)' airport express project.

Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao, who laid the foundation stone for the project on December 9, announced that the project will be entirely funded by the Telangana government and executed by HAML.

HAML is a special-purpose vehicle and a joint venture between Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and TS Industrial and Infrastructure Cooperation (TSIIC). The Airport Express Metro will travel from Biodiversity junction, Nanakramguda, Narsingi, TS Police Academy, Rajendranagar, Shamshabad and airport cargo to the passenger terminal.