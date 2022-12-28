CJI in Tirupati on three-day pilgrimage

TTD chairman Y.V. Subbareddy (left) along with senior officials and judges of various courts received the CJI at the airport. — DC Image

TIRUPATI: Chief Justice of India, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, arrived in Tirupati on Tuesday on a three-day pilgrimage tour.

High court registrar Y. Lakshman Rao and TTD chairman Y.V. Subbareddy along with senior officials and judges of various courts received the CJI at the airport.

After a brief stay at Hotel Taj, he visited the shrine of Lord Vaayulingeswara in Srikalahasti town along with his family and offered prayers there.

The CJI would have darshan of Goddess Padmavathi Ammavaru in Tiruchanoor on Wednesday morning and reach Tirumala to offer worship at the ancient shrine of Lord Venkateswara Swamy. He would leave for Vijayawada on Thursday evening after a night's halt in Tirumala.