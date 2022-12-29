  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 28 Dec 2022 Andhra officials kee ...
Nation, In Other News

Andhra officials keep check on 38 essential Covid drugs

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPAT G SAMARITAN
Published Dec 29, 2022, 12:32 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2022, 9:34 am IST
Drugs control administration authorities in the state are keeping an eye on the availability of Covid essential drugs in medical stores across Andhra Pradesh to avoid any short supply.. (AP/PTI Photo)
 Drugs control administration authorities in the state are keeping an eye on the availability of Covid essential drugs in medical stores across Andhra Pradesh to avoid any short supply.. (AP/PTI Photo)

Vijayawada: Following directives of the Union health ministry on AP’s preparedness in facing Covid-19, drugs control administration authorities (DCA) in the state are keeping an eye on the availability of Covid essential drugs in medical stores across Andhra Pradesh to avoid any short supply.

DCA has singled out 38 Covid essential drugs like azithromycin, doxycycline, ivermectin, methylprednisolone, heparin, dexamethasone, zinc sulphate, B complex with Zinc, vitamin D, Vitamin C, N-acetylene cysteine, paracetamol, acetyl salicylic acid, levocetirizine with monetelucast, levocetirizine, pantoprazole, antacids tab, favipiravir, azvudine, baricitinib, bevacizumab, darunavir, elbasvir, human interferon beta, lopinavir, moinupiravir, ritonavir, tocilizumab, 2-DG, apixaban, remedesivir, cocktail injection, enoxaparin, amphotericin B deoxycholate, posaconazole, and intravenous immunoglobulin, apart from PPE kits and N-95 masks.

Authorities have asked all assistant directors to henceforth submit stock positions of these essential drugs available in their respective jurisdictions with wholesalers every Monday and Thursday. This will give them an idea of stock of drugs available in retail pharmacies across the state.

Officials have also been tasked to keep a tab on pressure swing absorption oxygen plants in both government and private hospitals and check out their present condition.

A senior official from the drugs control administration said, “We will keep a check on stock position of all 38 Covid essential drugs on a regular basis. We will ensure that there is no short supply in our preparations to face Covid-19 threat in the state.”

DCA authorities have, however, not issued any directions as to how much stock of essential drugs should be available, as not a single case of Coronavirus new variant BF.7 has been recorded in the state so far.

On the other hand, AP has four Covid-19 cases active at present with 23.24 lakh infected patients getting cured and 14,733 deaths reported so far since Coronavirus first struck the state, data available with union ministry of health and family welfare shows.

Similarly, on Covid vaccination, AP has administered both the first and second doses to 8,41,92,143 persons aged 18+ years; 30,18,785 persons aged 12–14 years; 50,62,912 persons between 15–18 years; 1,17,03,050 persons between 18–59 years and precaution dose to 65,79,546 persons aged 60+ years, apart from health and frontline workers

AP has so far administered total 11,05,56,436 doses of vaccine to people in the state.

The Pandemic recap in Andhra Pradesh

AP had faced a tough time dealing with short supply of essential drugs and medical oxygen during the first wave of Coronavirus pandemic, losing lives.

Certain injections like remedesivir, considered as life-saving, had been sold for huge money in black market due to their acute short supply.

In the second wave of Coronavirus, state government streamlined supply of essential drugs, availability of beds with or without oxygen, and set up oxygen plants, which helped curb deaths.

AP conducted on Tuesday a mock drill at all health facilities in both government and private hospitals on dealing with Covid-19 situation, underlining the importance of proper preparedness.

...
Tags: union health ministry, covid-19, dca, andhra pradesh news, covid update, covid drugs, andhra pradesh coronavirus, union ministry of health and family welfare, union ministry of health and family welfare (mohfw), ap news
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 29 December 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The spot where the stampede occured during Telugu Desam (TD) chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s public meeting in Kandukur in Nellore district. (Photo by arrangement)

8 killed, 4 severely injured at Naidu’s public meeting

Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

KTR seeks Rs 900 cr in Union Budget for TS textiles and handlooms sector

Bengaluru police will use drones to keep an eye on the revellers on New Year’s Day celebrations in Bengaluru city. (Representational Photo:AFP)

Drones to keep an eye on revellers

The Hyderabad police are failing to use them properly to establish the case in courts, allowing the accused to go free. (DC Representational Photo)

Cops fail to produce CCTV footage in crime cases



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch' on OTT for the week ending December 30

Retaining its practice of mid-week releases, from Wednesday, Netflix will have ‘7 Women And A Murder’. . (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

PM Modi's brother, family injured in accident near Mysuru are doing fine: Doctors

Prahlad Modi, brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with family members leaves for Ahmedabad after getting discharged from a hospital, in Mysuru. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi's brother injured in road accident in Karnataka

The family members of Prahlad Modi were on their way to Bandipur National Park in Chamarajanagar from Mysuru city when the accident occurred. (Photo: Twitter)

Popularise millets: PM Modi tells BJP MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi having special millet lunch in Parliament. (Twitter)

Pak national moves Supreme Court for transit visa to Indian national complete Hajj

Shihab pleaded before the immigration authorities that he was going to perform Hajj on foot as he had already travelled 3,000 kms. (Photot: AFP)

Female elephant dies of electrocution in agriculture farm

Carcass of the female elephant, which died of electrocution at a field in Kiramanda village of Bangarupalem Mandal in Chittoor district on Friday. (Photo: Avinash P Subramanyam)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->