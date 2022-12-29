Andhra officials keep check on 38 essential Covid drugs

Drugs control administration authorities in the state are keeping an eye on the availability of Covid essential drugs in medical stores across Andhra Pradesh to avoid any short supply.. (AP/PTI Photo)

Vijayawada: Following directives of the Union health ministry on AP’s preparedness in facing Covid-19, drugs control administration authorities (DCA) in the state are keeping an eye on the availability of Covid essential drugs in medical stores across Andhra Pradesh to avoid any short supply.

DCA has singled out 38 Covid essential drugs like azithromycin, doxycycline, ivermectin, methylprednisolone, heparin, dexamethasone, zinc sulphate, B complex with Zinc, vitamin D, Vitamin C, N-acetylene cysteine, paracetamol, acetyl salicylic acid, levocetirizine with monetelucast, levocetirizine, pantoprazole, antacids tab, favipiravir, azvudine, baricitinib, bevacizumab, darunavir, elbasvir, human interferon beta, lopinavir, moinupiravir, ritonavir, tocilizumab, 2-DG, apixaban, remedesivir, cocktail injection, enoxaparin, amphotericin B deoxycholate, posaconazole, and intravenous immunoglobulin, apart from PPE kits and N-95 masks.

Authorities have asked all assistant directors to henceforth submit stock positions of these essential drugs available in their respective jurisdictions with wholesalers every Monday and Thursday. This will give them an idea of stock of drugs available in retail pharmacies across the state.

Officials have also been tasked to keep a tab on pressure swing absorption oxygen plants in both government and private hospitals and check out their present condition.

A senior official from the drugs control administration said, “We will keep a check on stock position of all 38 Covid essential drugs on a regular basis. We will ensure that there is no short supply in our preparations to face Covid-19 threat in the state.”

DCA authorities have, however, not issued any directions as to how much stock of essential drugs should be available, as not a single case of Coronavirus new variant BF.7 has been recorded in the state so far.

On the other hand, AP has four Covid-19 cases active at present with 23.24 lakh infected patients getting cured and 14,733 deaths reported so far since Coronavirus first struck the state, data available with union ministry of health and family welfare shows.

Similarly, on Covid vaccination, AP has administered both the first and second doses to 8,41,92,143 persons aged 18+ years; 30,18,785 persons aged 12–14 years; 50,62,912 persons between 15–18 years; 1,17,03,050 persons between 18–59 years and precaution dose to 65,79,546 persons aged 60+ years, apart from health and frontline workers

AP has so far administered total 11,05,56,436 doses of vaccine to people in the state.

The Pandemic recap in Andhra Pradesh

AP had faced a tough time dealing with short supply of essential drugs and medical oxygen during the first wave of Coronavirus pandemic, losing lives.

Certain injections like remedesivir, considered as life-saving, had been sold for huge money in black market due to their acute short supply.

In the second wave of Coronavirus, state government streamlined supply of essential drugs, availability of beds with or without oxygen, and set up oxygen plants, which helped curb deaths.

AP conducted on Tuesday a mock drill at all health facilities in both government and private hospitals on dealing with Covid-19 situation, underlining the importance of proper preparedness.