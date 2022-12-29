  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 28 Dec 2022 Amit Shah to address ...
Nation, In Other News

Amit Shah to address in Mandya on Dec 30

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MB GIRISH
Published Dec 29, 2022, 12:50 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2022, 12:50 am IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
 Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

BENGALURU: Arrangements have been made for the visit of Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah on December 30 to address a public gathering at Government Boys College grounds on M.C. Road in Mandya, the heartland of politically dominant Vokkaliga community and in the stronghold district of Janata Dal Secular (JDS).

Shah is scheduled to arrive in Mandya to address the gathering on Friday at 11.30 am. Mandya district has the largest population of the Vokkaliga community in the State and JDS, the party headed by former Prime Minister H.D. Devegowda, in particular enjoys vast support in the district, currently having MLAs in six Assembly seats in the district.

Despite having a strong hold over Mandya politics by JDS, the party suffered back to back defeats in 2019 when its candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy, grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Devegowda and son of former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, was trounced by Independent nominee Sumalatha Ambareesh in the Mandya Lok Sabha seat.

Later, JDS lost to BJP nominee Narayan Gowda in Krishnaraj Pet Assembly bypoll in 2019. Narayan Gowda of JDS switched over to BJP and retained the seat.

However, it is the Congress party which has made a comeback in Mandya winning MLC election (local bodies). In the election, JDS lost and Congress nominee Dinesh Guligowda won the election. Again, Congress tasted success in the election to South Graduates constituency covering Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan and Chamarajnagar districts after its candidate Madhu Madegowda won in June this year.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle on Wednesday, Mandya Bharatiya Janata Party president Umesh said Amit Shah has taken keen interest in Mandya politics and is determined to make inroads in Mandya district in 2023 Assembly elections and pointed out the victory of its candidate in Narayana Gowda in KR Pet which has given them a major a push for the party to go for the victory based on Hindutva factor.

Umesh pointed at the victory of its candidate Narayana Gowda in Krishnaraja Pete Assembly bypoll of Mandya in 2019 was the first seat won by BJP in Mandya district in Janata Dal Secular and Congress party stronghold district.

The BJP leader claimed that his party workers’ played a major role in the victory of Independent nominee Sumalatha Ambareesh wife of late cine actor Ambareesh in the 2019 Mandya Lok Sabha seat against JDS nominee Nikhil Kumaraswamy son of former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Regarding the defeat of JDS in Mandya, Umesh said “It is an indication that the party has emerged stronger in Mandya against JDS and Congress party.”

...
Tags: amit shah, mandya, janata dal secular, karnataka news
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Related Stories

Amit Shah to visit poll bound Karnataka on December 30-31
Amit Shah to hold key high-level meetings on Leh-Ladakh, J-K this evening

Latest From Nation

Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

KTR seeks Rs 900 cr in Union Budget for TS textiles and handlooms sector

Bengaluru police will use drones to keep an eye on the revellers on New Year’s Day celebrations in Bengaluru city. (Representational Photo:AFP)

Drones to keep an eye on revellers

The Hyderabad police are failing to use them properly to establish the case in courts, allowing the accused to go free. (DC Representational Photo)

Cops fail to produce CCTV footage in crime cases

The struggle between three leaders – Adilabad BJP district president Payal Shankar, senior leader Suhasini Reddy, and NRI Kandi Srinivas Reddy – has become quite apparent with the elections fast approaching. All three leaders are maintaining their own separate offices, trying to be one up over the others. They are also trying to undercut the others even in official party programmes. (File Photo: DC)

BJP leaders in Adilabad at loggerheads over assembly seat



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch' on OTT for the week ending December 30

Retaining its practice of mid-week releases, from Wednesday, Netflix will have ‘7 Women And A Murder’. . (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

PM Modi's brother, family injured in accident near Mysuru are doing fine: Doctors

Prahlad Modi, brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with family members leaves for Ahmedabad after getting discharged from a hospital, in Mysuru. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi's brother injured in road accident in Karnataka

The family members of Prahlad Modi were on their way to Bandipur National Park in Chamarajanagar from Mysuru city when the accident occurred. (Photo: Twitter)

Popularise millets: PM Modi tells BJP MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi having special millet lunch in Parliament. (Twitter)

Female elephant dies of electrocution in agriculture farm

Carcass of the female elephant, which died of electrocution at a field in Kiramanda village of Bangarupalem Mandal in Chittoor district on Friday. (Photo: Avinash P Subramanyam)

21 lakh Telangana farmers receive Rs 607 cr Rythu Bandhu

The farmers claimed that prior to Rythu Bandhu, they were compelled to rely on private money lenders to meet agriculture costs at higher interest rates and fall into debt traps, but that with Rythu Bandhu’s assistance, they were able to meet costs to cultivate crops on their own. (File photo: DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->