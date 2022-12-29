Amit Shah to address in Mandya on Dec 30

BENGALURU: Arrangements have been made for the visit of Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah on December 30 to address a public gathering at Government Boys College grounds on M.C. Road in Mandya, the heartland of politically dominant Vokkaliga community and in the stronghold district of Janata Dal Secular (JDS).

Shah is scheduled to arrive in Mandya to address the gathering on Friday at 11.30 am. Mandya district has the largest population of the Vokkaliga community in the State and JDS, the party headed by former Prime Minister H.D. Devegowda, in particular enjoys vast support in the district, currently having MLAs in six Assembly seats in the district.

Despite having a strong hold over Mandya politics by JDS, the party suffered back to back defeats in 2019 when its candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy, grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Devegowda and son of former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, was trounced by Independent nominee Sumalatha Ambareesh in the Mandya Lok Sabha seat.

Later, JDS lost to BJP nominee Narayan Gowda in Krishnaraj Pet Assembly bypoll in 2019. Narayan Gowda of JDS switched over to BJP and retained the seat.

However, it is the Congress party which has made a comeback in Mandya winning MLC election (local bodies). In the election, JDS lost and Congress nominee Dinesh Guligowda won the election. Again, Congress tasted success in the election to South Graduates constituency covering Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan and Chamarajnagar districts after its candidate Madhu Madegowda won in June this year.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle on Wednesday, Mandya Bharatiya Janata Party president Umesh said Amit Shah has taken keen interest in Mandya politics and is determined to make inroads in Mandya district in 2023 Assembly elections and pointed out the victory of its candidate in Narayana Gowda in KR Pet which has given them a major a push for the party to go for the victory based on Hindutva factor.

Umesh pointed at the victory of its candidate Narayana Gowda in Krishnaraja Pete Assembly bypoll of Mandya in 2019 was the first seat won by BJP in Mandya district in Janata Dal Secular and Congress party stronghold district.

The BJP leader claimed that his party workers’ played a major role in the victory of Independent nominee Sumalatha Ambareesh wife of late cine actor Ambareesh in the 2019 Mandya Lok Sabha seat against JDS nominee Nikhil Kumaraswamy son of former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Regarding the defeat of JDS in Mandya, Umesh said “It is an indication that the party has emerged stronger in Mandya against JDS and Congress party.”