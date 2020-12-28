Nation Other News 28 Dec 2020 People upset over ba ...
Nation, In Other News

People upset over ban on New Year parties this year

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published Dec 28, 2020, 7:22 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2020, 7:22 am IST
Hoteliers and resort owners who expected a windfall after the dry months of Covid scare since March are bearing the brunt
The CP commissioner banned gatherings in gated communities, hotels, resorts, farm houses, play grounds, stadiums and the like for December 31. (Representational image:DC file)
 The CP commissioner banned gatherings in gated communities, hotels, resorts, farm houses, play grounds, stadiums and the like for December 31. (Representational image:DC file)

Hyderabad: Restrictions effected by the Cyberabad Police on New Year's Eve celebrations have come as a major dampener, especially to the large numbers of fun-loving youths and families in the city.

It was on December 25 that the CP commissioner banned gatherings in gated communities, hotels, resorts, farm houses, play grounds, stadiums and the like for December 31, while he also said only regular activity will be allowed at restaurants, hotels and pubs under strict surveillance.

 

Since the announcement, several plans have been abandoned in a huff. Hoteliers and resort owners who expected a windfall after the dry months of Covid scare since March are bearing the brunt. 'After a lull of nine months, businesses had started to get back on track. We had hopes that this holiday season will bring in some gains for us', stated a hotel owner.

"Even with the permission granted for regular activity at restaurants, it is unlikely very many people will turn out for dining this year-end. Fear of Covid and the new strain persists. The only option left with us is to host buffet lunch. For this too, there is the restriction on capacity,” said Pradeep Kumar Dutt, vice president of the hotels and restaurants associations of Telangana.

 

Resort owners especially in the Cyberabad division expressed serious disappointment. A resort owner in the CP limits said it was unfair a ban is imposed even on small family gatherings while allowing pubs to carry out daily business on New Year's eve.

"It is understandable to restrict large gatherings, or parties, but to shut down farmhouses or resorts from being given out on rent for individuals or small family gatherings for a New Year getaway is too much of a pain,” said a resort owner in Moinabad.

Ashok Hemrajani, president of state hotels association and group VP at Minerva Grand Boutique Business Hotels & Restaurants said, “Such events are planned a month or two in advance. This ban is being imposed just five days before the New Year's eve! The ban has crushed our hopes of making some money. These are hard times for the hotel industry.”

 

Following the police diktat, resident welfare associations have also urged members to not allow large gatherings or celebrations in gated communities. They have also put curbs on entry of outsiders, said BT Srinivasan, general secretary, United Federation of RWAs.

Furthermore, the state government would soon release a set of guidelines vis-à-vis restrictions for New Year's Eve.

...
Tags: new year party, cyderabad police, restrictions on gatherings, hotels and resorts, pradeep kumar dutt
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Grieving family members pay respects to Army Havildar Parusuram who died in a landslide in Leh, Ladakh (DC Image)

Tearful farewell to jawan killed in Ladakh

Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC Image)

BJP to liberate TS from clutches of KCR, his family, says Bandi

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will distribute house site pattas for eligible beneficiaries under the ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme (Representational Image:DC)

Andhra Pradesh: CM to distribute house site pattas in Urandur today

Fog covers Palsi village of Talamadugu mandal of Adilabid district early on Sunday morning

Chill weather attracts many to Adilabad; migratory birds too



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

FCA to invest Rs 1,100 crore in Hyderabad, set up digital hub

The availability of talent coupled with a culture of innovation and pro-business policies played a major role in FCA’s decision to set-up the facility in Hyderabad.

Indian parliamentary panel slams Twitter in China map dispute

Twitter executives appeared before the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill to explain the error that came to light last week and which the company said had since been resolved. (representational Image: AFP)

India suspends flights to and from UK in view of fast-spreading mutated Corona strain

A police officer directs traffic at the entrance to the closed ferry terminal in Dover, England, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, after the Port of Dover was closed and access to the Eurotunnel terminal suspended following the French government's announcement. (AP)

Madras IITM to admit 8,154 students for first batch of first-ever online BSc Degree

The 8,154 students included 1,922 female candidates and 6,232 male candidates across India.

India’s theater command ANC carries out joint services exercise code ‘Bull Strike’

The exercise focussed on enhancing inter-operability and synergy among the three services, to maximise combat potential. In addition, Search and Rescue (SAR) and Medical Evacuation procedure were practiced by participating troops.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham