Nation Other News 28 Dec 2020 No eligible benefici ...
Nation, In Other News

No eligible beneficiary will be denied house, CM Jagan reiterates

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 29, 2020, 4:43 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2020, 11:20 am IST
The Chief Minister said those who are eligible but do not receive the benefit can still apply
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Image: Narayana Rao)
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Image: Narayana Rao)

TIRUPATI: AP Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday reiterated that distribution of house sites under “Pedalandariki illu” scheme is a continuous process. “No eligible beneficiary, irrespective of affiliations, will be left out,” he assured.

Launching distribution of house site pattas at Urandur village in Srikalahasti constituency on Monday, where he also unveiled a pylon for YSR Jagananna Colony, the Chief Minister said those who are eligible but do not receive the benefit can still apply. “They will be provided a house site within 90 days,” he maintained.

 

Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that the state government is not constructing just houses for poor, but towns. “About 30.75 lakh beneficiaries will benefit under the new housing scheme, of which 28.3 lakh houses will be constructed in YSR Jagananna layouts in two phases and another 2.62 lakh are TIDCO flats. About 15.60 lakh houses will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 28,000 crore in the first phase and the remaining 12.70 lakh houses will be taken up from next year,” he declared at a public gathering.

The CM pointed out that initially, it had been decided to provide 224 sq. ft of land. But the same was increased to 340 sq. ft, so that a single house could easily accommodate four members. It means, nearly 1.24 crore people of the state will live in their own houses very shortly”, he said.

 

He once again listed out the three options given to beneficiaries for construction of houses and told beneficiaries to choose any one of them. He said the government will provide all basic facilities including lights, fans, overhead tank and water connection, besides planting 13 lakh saplings in all layouts for maintaining a healthy environment.

Referring to 2.62 lakh TIDCO houses, the Chief Minister said that the government is spending Rs. 9,500 crore on completing them in a phased manner within the next three years. He said the government will bear an additional financial burden to the tune of Rs. 4,287 crore to ensure that no financial burden is placed on the poor getting houses.

 

Deputy chief ministers K. Narayanaswamy and Dharmana Krishnadas, ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Mekapati Goutham Reddy and Cherukuvada Ranganatha Raju, MPs P.V. Midhun Reddy and N. Reddeppa, MLAs Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, and Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy, apart from others took part in the meeting.

...
Tags: pedalandariki illu, ap house distribution, jagan mohan reddy, ap cm


Latest From Nation

Many of the persons taken into custody are suspected to be having links with child traffickers. (Representional Image)

Operation P- Hunt: Kerala police nab 41 persons including doctor, IT professionals

A student from Karimnagar complained that he had been allotted seat in a Hyderabad-based private college under convener quota because of wrong method of counselling. (Representational image)

Widespread resentment in TS over MBBS counselling

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences Logo.

Kaloji violated SC rule on quota, alleges backward classes organisations

So far, five rounds of formal talks held between the Centre and the 40 protesting farmers’ unions have been inconclusive (Image:PTI)

Centre invites 40 farmers’ unions for talks tomorrow



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India’s theater command ANC carries out joint services exercise code ‘Bull Strike’

The exercise focussed on enhancing inter-operability and synergy among the three services, to maximise combat potential. In addition, Search and Rescue (SAR) and Medical Evacuation procedure were practiced by participating troops.

Andhra Pradesh amends norms to regularise individual plots

Andhra Pradesh Government Logo

Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad for severe blood pressure fluctuations

Rajinikanth (Photo: PTI/File)

Muslim constable carries ill Hindu devotee to Tirumala hill

The constable’s gesture went viral following which the TTD chairman personally called Sheik Arshad and appreciated his services (Representational Image)

Retired Air Marshal Shahid Naqvi passes away

As Air Officer, Shahid Naqvi personally designed and fabricated a bomb trolley, which is now standard equipment in the IAF.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham