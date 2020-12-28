Muslim constable carries ill Hindu devotee to Tirumala hill

The constable’s gesture went viral following which the TTD chairman personally called Sheik Arshad and appreciated his services (Representational Image)

TIRUPATI: TTD Trust Board chairman Y. V. Subba Reddy has appreciated police constable Sheik Arshad of YSR Kadapa special branch for his humanitarian gesture of carrying a 60-year-old devotee Nageswaramma of Nandalur for six kilometres on his shoulders up to Tirumala hill.

The constable is a member of special security team provided to former MLA Akepati Amarnath Reddy, who walked to Tirumala on December 23 through the Annamaiah Margam passing through the dense Seshachala forests.

Nageswaramma was one of the devotees who had taken the forest track for reaching Tirumala but fell ill along the way. Following this, constable Arshad carried her on his shoulders. The constable’s gesture went viral following which the TTD chairman personally called Sheik Arshad and appreciated his services. The constable responded saying whatever happened was due to strength provided by Lord Venkateswara.

Following this, the TTD chairman said he would refer the issue to AP’s DGP for a suitable reward. It may be recalled that two days ago, AP GENCO MD Sridhar had also fallen ill on Alipiri footpath and was attended to by officials. In the backdrop of these two incidents, the Trust Board chairman called a meeting and directed officials to make emergency medical facilities available along the walkways leading to Tirumala.

TTD JEO P. Basanth Kumar, chief medical officer Dr. Narmada and other officials attended the meeting.