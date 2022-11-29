  
Yadadri power plant will bring glory to nation, says KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Nov 29, 2022, 12:42 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2022, 2:08 am IST
Claims that the government did not succumb to corporate pressure in undertaking the project. (Photo: Twitter)
HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, who inspected the Yadadri Ultra Mega Thermal Power Plant (YTPP) on Monday, stated that the Telangana government had not caved in to pressure from private companies or corporate groups while prioritising the interests of Telangana farmers and people when undertaking gigantic power projects.

Rao, who arrived by helicopter at the power plant site near Veerlapalem in Damaracherla mandal of Nalgonda district with energy minister G. Jagadish Reddy and senior electricity department officials, declared that projects like the prestigious YTPP with a capacity of 4,000 megawatts (MW) would bring glory to the entire country. While inspecting the progress of construction work on the boiler in the first stage unit-2, which is at a height of 82 metres, with Nalgonda district ministers and MLAs, the CM directed Jagadish Reddy, Transco and Genco CMD Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao, and BHEL officials to complete the project at the earliest.

Transco and Genco officials informed the CM that the power plant's two 800 MW units would be completed by December 2023, and the remaining three 800MW units by June 2024. The construction of the power plant had been delayed for more than a year-and-a-half due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Prabhakar Rao.

The CM stated that measures should be taken to ensure that the coal reserves required for the plant's operation were adequate to meet the needs for at least 30 days. Given the significance of the power project, authorities are advised to act proactively and make appropriate decisions in the case of other operations, including coal reserves. While enquiring about the power plant's daily coal and water supply requirements, the CM directed officials to make arrangements for electricity connectivity from the Yadadri plant to all areas, including Hyderabad, and also suggested that arrangements be made to supply Krishna water for the project's water needs.

Chandrashekar Rao stated that the Damaracherla area was chosen for the power plant with the intention of providing employment to the people of the erstwhile Nalgonda district while keeping the Krishnapatnam port and Addanki highway in mind.

The CM ordered the construction of a township for approximately 10,000 employees working in the power plant by engaging the best town planners, as well as the construction of staff quarters with all necessary infrastructure. The CM stated that because a solar power plant will be built in the same area in the future, the staff will be beefed up and appropriate facilities should be provided accordingly.

Chandrashekar Rao proposed acquiring 100 acres specifically for staff quarters and other facilities, with an additional 50 acres set aside for a sports complex. He proposed construction of a supermarket, commercial complex, clubhouse, hospital, school, auditorium, and multiplex. Private service personnel working in the power plant should have their own quarters built. He directed CMO secretary Smita Sabharwal to immediately sanction seven kilometres of four-line CC roads from the Damaracherla highway to the Veerlapalem power plant, as well as to coordinate with the railways on the construction of the road overbridge at the railway crossing and the expansion of the Damaracherla railway station.

He also directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Nalgonda collector Vinay Krishna Reddy to resolve outstanding issues with farmers who gave their lands to the Yadadri power plant as well as those who previously contributed to the Nagarjuna Sagar project. The CM, who had spent more time receiving petitions from the local people, directed the officials to take appropriate action on the spot, along with local MLA Bhaskar Rao.

