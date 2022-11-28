Netizens tell KTR to focus on all Metro lines, not just Hitec City

MA&UD minister KT Rama Rao and MP Asaduddin Owaisi during the inauguration of a flyover recently in Hyderabad. (File photo/ DC)

Hyderabad: MA&UD minister K.T. Rama Rao’s announcement of the foundation-laying ceremony for the Airport Metro line received a lukewarm response on Twitter, as politicos and people highlighted transport deficiencies in other areas.

MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked the minister to greenlight the MGBS-Falaknuma Metro work, with the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) also following suit.

MBT spokesperson and ex-corporator Amjed Ullah Khan tweeted: “#KTR you are much concerned about new city which is having already ORR from Gachibowli to Shamshabad and its only a 40 min drive, but our Asli Hyderabad MGBS to Falaknuma to Shamshabad Airport is long pending since last 20 years”.

Netizens took the cue from the political leaders.

One such tweet read: “Sir Please look into old city metro also. Just 6 k.m, work has not yet started since the last 5 years. Old city people are having a lot of hopes for KTR sir. Hyderabad city is developing a lot under the dynamic leadership of KTR and KCR sir. Old city metro also requires your attention (sic).”

Other users were harsher in their response, claiming the work was not beneficial to the people of Telangana.

A Twitter user posted: “Pls stop spending too much on New City and instead, focus on 2 tier towns in TS. Focusing on Madhapur only benefits North Indians and Andhra settlers not Native Telangana people. Plan Road Trams across the City and to all nearby Towns will help everyone to commute. Just a suggestion”.

However, not all was dull and gloom, as few netizens who live along the proposed line were elated about cutting down travel costs.