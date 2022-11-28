Jana Sena alleges another land grab in Vizag

Senior JS leader and GVMC corporator P.L.N. Muthy Yadav said that a YSRC Kadapa ruling party leader has been pressurising GVMC officials to conduct a survey in land belongs to forest department and Andhra University. Surveyors entered the premises of chief conservator of forests on Sunday despite objections. (Representative picture/ DC)

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena leadership suspects that ruling YSRC leaders are attempting to grab another prime government land in Visakhapatnam, claiming that it is private land.

Senior JS leader and GVMC corporator P.L.N. Muthy Yadav told reporters in Vizag on Sunday that a senior ruling party leader from Kadapa is making serious efforts to grab 3.62 acres of land worth several crores in Survey No. 88. The land is within the premises of chief conservator of forests’ official residence on Three Town to Siripuram Junction road.

Incidentally, land in this area is the most expensive in the city.

Murthy said as per his knowledge, the land belongs to forest department and Andhra University. However, claiming to be a private land, the Kadapa ruling party leader had been pressurising GVMC officials to conduct a survey.

Surveyors entered the premises of chief conservator of forests on Sunday despite objections of a forest guard stationed to protect the premises. The guard was pushed aside and the survey carried out, the JS leader alleged.

“The next step will be to get the land officially declared as private and grab it,” Murthy underlined.