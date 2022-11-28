  
Nation Other News 28 Nov 2022 Encroachments go una ...
Nation, In Other News

Encroachments go unabated around Mir Alam Tank

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RACHEL DAMMALA
Published Nov 28, 2022, 12:05 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2022, 12:05 am IST
another picture shows the green boundary put up around it last night
 another picture shows the green boundary put up around it last night

Hyderabad: Truck after truck passes through the narrow bylanes of Memon Colony on the Mir Alam tank inner road at midnight. Residents initially ignored these vehicles passing through their streets, but became suspicious when this became the norm. It's been over a month, and the trucks are still making their way through the narrow lanes to the Tank bund.

The lake's size has decreased over the years due to massive encroachment by land grabbers with the assistance of officials, allege locals. "We didn't realise what was going on for several days. Every night, more debris is brought in and dumped, said Akbar (name changed on request).

Then, before they knew it, a compound wall had been built, with several demarcations on the debris that had now become a small piece of land. "We knew someone was up to something, but we were shocked at how fast and unabated the encroachment is," Mubin said (name changed on request).

The GHMC claims to have cleared the encroachments around Mir Alam tank, but locals claim that fresh debris is dumped regularly by land sharks. The encroachment of the Mir Alam tank land has resulted in creating an overflow of water during heavy rains and flooding the surrounding area including the Nehru Zoological Park nearby.

Despite numerous representations to end the illegal encroachment, the state government has taken no action. A few encroachers maintain a perpetual vigil by squatting on chairs near the Mir Alam Tank Bund and cocking a snook at the officials.

When asked if the locals sought police assistance, he replied, "Cops and bureaucrats work hand in hand with politicians. Our pleas to stop encroachment in 2019 fell on deaf ears. Today, the politicians' henchmen keep a close eye on who comes and goes in the area. Anyone who shows up with a phone is questioned."

Akbar took this correspondent to the top floor of a nearby under construction building to demonstrate how the ground level of the encroached area is the same as the terrace of a one-storey building. When a concerned citizen visited the tank a week ago to inquire if the people working there had the necessary permissions, his phone was taken, videos and pictures containing evidence were deleted, and some 'higher-ups' were called to ensure the man would never return.

Just as Akbar was about to flee the area before the henchmen returned, he remembered what a lawyer arguing in an encroachment case had asked in court: "Does land give birth? So, how do the areas expand out of nowhere?" According to environmentalists, land sharks and powerful individuals with vast political clout, nearly destroyed the lake. As encroachments increased, authorities paid little or no attention to court orders.

While the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority stated that lakes are under the jurisdiction of the GHMC, GHMC officials were unavailable for comment.

...
Tags: encroachment case, hyderabad tank bund, mir alam tank, debris, ghmc, flooding, hyderabad nehru zoological park, continuous representations, illegal, politicians, hyderabad police, bureaucrats, the hyderabad metropolitan development authority (hmda), state government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A weaver from Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana Veldi Hariprasad Garu has sent me a self-woven logo of G20, PM said. (ANI)

PM's praise for weaver Hari makes Sircilla proud

The boy, has been undergoing blood transfusions at the same location since he was seven-months-old. Records indicate that blood from 53 people was used in transfusions for the boy. (Representative photo/ DC)

Boy suffering from thalassemia infected with HIV during blood transfusion

A railway keyman rescued a 27-year-old woman, who was about to end her life by suicide. (Representational Photo: DC)

Railway keyman rescues housewife, her daughters on the verge of committing suicide

Hectic preparations are underway for Pran Pratisha Mahotsav of 5 Jain Gods at 206 years old Dadawadi Karwan Jain Mandir. (Photo by arrangement)

Pratishta Mahotsav begins on a grand note



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Low pressure forms over Bay; cyclone likely

Another low pressure may develop over southwest Bay of Bengal around Nov 25 — Representational Image/By Arrangement

Nirav Modi loses appeal, UK HC rules suicide risk does not bar extradition to India

File photo of Nirav Modi. (Photo: PTI)

'India capable of giving immediate response to those who cast evil eye on country'

Union MoS for Defence Ajay Bhatt addresses during the MET and HTS exhibition and conference, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi declares Modhera in Gujarat as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a ceremony to lay the foundation stone & dedicate development works at Modhera village in Mehsana district, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

IRL organisers seek changes before second street race in Hyderabad

A stray dog can be seen running onto the track during the IRL's first round of races held at the Hyderabad Street Circuit at NTR Marg. (DC Image/R. Pavan)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->