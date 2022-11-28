Eight-year-old boy dies after chocolate gets stuck in throat

A piece of chocolate got stuck in the throat of the boy and he fainted. (Representative picture/DC)

Warangal: In an unfortunate incident, an eight-year-old boy died after the chocolate that he ate got stuck in his throat. The incident happened in Pinnavari Street here.

The boy Sandeep was the second of four children of Kunwar Singh and Geetha. Singh, who runs an electrical shop, recently returned from Australia from where he brought chocolates for his children.

Two sons and a daughter study in a private school on the same street. On Saturday, Geetha gave them chocolates while they were going to school.

Sandeep while going to his classroom on the first floor kept the chocolate in his mouth and started climbing the stairs. The chocolate got stuck in his throat and he fainted.

On coming to know of it from his classmates, the school management gave first-aid and informed his parents.

Kanwar Singh rushed to the school and shifted Sandeep to MGM hospital. The doctors tried to remove the chocolate in vain. Sandeep died of suffocation.