Asad asks KTR to start MGBS-Falaknuma Metro work

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi urged K.T. Rama Rao, municipal administration and urban development minister, to begin construction of the MGBS-Falaknuma Metro Rail under the second phase of the project, to aid those travelling towards Hitec City from the Old City.

The appeal came after Rama Rao announced that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao would be laying the foundation for Airport Express Metro on December 9. Also on the anvil is a 22-km line from Miyapur via Mehdipatnam and Masab Tank to Lakdikapul.

“Sir Minister KTR please also start the work of MGBS, Imlibun to Falaknuma of Corridor II of 5.5 km, `500 crore was allocated for the purpose by the government in this year’s Budget this work is very vital & important as many youngsters travel to HiTec city to work,” he tweeted.

On October 12, MIM Assembly floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi ahd met N.V.S. Reddy, Hyderabad Metro Rail managing director, to press for the demand.

In a letter, Owaisi pointed out that the funds were earmarked for the project. “I have been pleading with the government to expeditiously complete the works on the Metro Rail, but no progress is seen till now. It is strange but true that there is undue delay in extending HMR connectivity in Old City, after budgetary allocation is made,” he said.