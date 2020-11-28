The Indian Premier League 2020

Presence of big cat felt in Bhadradri district after 20 years

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 28, 2020, 4:00 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2020, 9:55 am IST
Tigers give top priority to prey, water and availability of dense forest.
 Forest officials say the tiger may continue to live in Kothagudem forests if there is enough prey available

KOTHAGUDEM: Forest officials have been surprised over finding pug marks of a tiger in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district at two places in Sarapaka-Sandellapadu-Krishnasagar reserve forest and Mondikunta near Manuguru.

The marks were discovered two days ago in Markodu and Gundala forest areas. Forest experts, based on an analysis of the tiger pugs, suspect the big cat is moving towards Aswapuram. The presence of a tiger in Kothagudem forest area has been witnessed after 20 years.

 

“A tiger wanders more in nights and can move up to 20 kilometres within one night if situation so demands. It seems the big cat is examining whether or not the area is good enough for it to settle,” disclosed Prasada Rao, forest range officer of Kothagudem.

Nobody has yet confirmed the area from which the tiger has come. Movement of tigers is frequent in erstwhile Karimnagar, Warangal and Adilabad districts; particularly the Kawal Wildlife Sanctuary.

Forest officials say the tiger may continue to live in Kothagudem forests if there is enough prey available. Kinnerasani Wildlife Sanctuary had abundant gaur, sambar, mountain goat, and wild boar. A recent study has also found that the number of these animals has increased. In addition, spotted deer are also thriving in the forests of Yellandu and Manuguru divisions.

 

Kinnerasani sanctuary does have leopards. But the big cat though is a surprise.

Tags: pug marks bhadradri forest, markodu gundala forest area pug mark tiger, tiger kothagudem after 20 years, tiger checking prey water availability
Location: India, Telangana, Bhadrachalam


