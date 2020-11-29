The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Other News 28 Nov 2020 Pushkar visitors bra ...
Nation, In Other News

Pushkar visitors brave chilly weather at Tungabhadra ghats

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 29, 2020, 4:30 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2020, 4:30 am IST
Compared to 2008 Pushkarams, about 1 lakh lesser devotees reached ghats for various religious rituals due to the scare of Covid-19 pandemic
Mantralayam and Sangameshwaram ghats are attracting the maximum number of visitors.
 Mantralayam and Sangameshwaram ghats are attracting the maximum number of visitors.

KURNOOL: With Tungabhadra Pushkarams coming to an end in next three days, visitors are heading to Pushkar ghats all along the course of the river in Kurnool district braving rains and chilly winds.

Mantralayam and Sangameshwaram ghats are attracting the maximum number of visitors. Various authorities say compared to 2008 Pushkarams, about one lakh lesser devotees have reached the ghats for various religious rituals due to the scare of Covid-19 pandemic.

 

The number of visitors at the pump house ghat was 447 out of whom just 47 offered Pinda Pradanams. 287 had shower baths while the remaining took a holy dip in the river despite the associated Coronavirus risk.

Authorities have been warning through mikes that taking a dip in the river has been banned in view of Covid-19 virus spreading through the water from any infected persons taking a dip. Most devotees did not take the warning seriously.

Kaipa Venkata Murthy, a visitor from Secunderabad, said, "What is Pushkar bath without a dip in the river? We are aware of Covid and have maintained physical distancing and have sanitised ourselves. This quick dip in river is essential to propitiate our forefathers."

 

M. Sridhar from Cooperative Colony in Kadapa, however, said his family had a shower bath and offered Pushkar pujas to minimise the threat of Coronavirus.
H. Hanumantha Rao from Nellore said facilities like separate enclosure for men and women to change clothes at the ghats have been really convenient.
Despite rains and chilly weather, most visitors, whether from Andhra Pradesh or neighbouring states of Telangana and Karnataka, preferred early morning visits to the ghats. Footfalls thinned by the evening.

However, some visitors expressed apprehensions of drain water mixing with river waters at some of the ghat points.

 

...
Tags: tungabhadra pushkarams, ghats witness less footfalls covid pushkarams, mantralayam sangameswaram ghats maximum visitors pushkarams, holy dip in tungabhadra not allowed covid


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy watch an aerial survey on Cyclone affected areas on Saturday. (DC Image: Narayana Rao)

Jagan announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to the kin of 8 persons succumbed to cyclone

Farmers are trying to protect their paddy heap from the inundated waters in the field in Annampalli village in Mummidivaram mandal in Nivar cyclone in East Godavari District. (DC Image)

AP's low-lying villages alongside Penna river marooned

TPCC chief N.Uttam Kumar Reddy GHMC election campaign at Moosapet in Hyderabad.(DC Image:SSR)

Only Congress cares for people’s well-being, avers Uttam

P M Modi at Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad. (DC Image: Pavan Kumar)

PM Modi reviews Covid vaccine progress at Bharat Biotech



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Niti Aayog's infrastructure monitoring arm has over 60 per cent of its posts vacant

A health worker sanitises the premises of NITI Aayog building in New Delhi. (PTI)

Maharashtra BJP MLA seeks action against Amitabh Bachchan over KBC question

The contentious question on KBC

Odisha man to reunite with family after 20 years in Pakistan jail

Birju Kulu

Two arrested for duping UP doctor into buying 'Aladdin's lamp'

An artist representation of an Aladdin Lamp

Bombay High Court directs govt to clear its stand on media trials

Sushant Singh Rajput (Image: instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham