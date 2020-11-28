The Indian Premier League 2020

Another cyclonic depression heading towards Tamil Naidu

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 28, 2020, 11:48 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2020, 11:56 am IST
Another cyclonic circulation has developed on the east equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining south Andaman Sea.
Visakhapatnam: Even as Andhra Pradesh is grappling with the after-effects of Cyclone Nivar, that struck the Tamil Nadu coast on November 26, another cyclonic circulation has developed on the east equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining south Andaman Sea, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Friday.

Weather officials said that under its influence, a low pressure area is very likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours and intensify further. It is likely to move westwards and reach Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts on December 2.

 

Under its influence, heavy rainfall is likely from December 1 onwards over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Tags: another cyclone near tamil nadu, rains likely in tamil nadu, puducherry, rains likely in karaikal due to cyclone, low pressure area in bay of bengal
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


