Another cyclonic depression heading towards Tamil Naidu

Visakhapatnam: Even as Andhra Pradesh is grappling with the after-effects of Cyclone Nivar, that struck the Tamil Nadu coast on November 26, another cyclonic circulation has developed on the east equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining south Andaman Sea, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Friday.

Weather officials said that under its influence, a low pressure area is very likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours and intensify further. It is likely to move westwards and reach Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts on December 2.

Under its influence, heavy rainfall is likely from December 1 onwards over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.