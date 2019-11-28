Two killed in Hyderabad road accidents

A girl sitting on the pillon seat holds mobile phone for the girl on the driving seat to have a conversation while driving on a busy road in Secunderabad on Tuesday (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed and three injured in separate road accidents in the city on Wednesday. In both the fatal accidents, the victims who were riding two-wheelers were mowed down by trucks at KPHB Colony and Kushaiguda.

At Kushaiguda, Kolati Saritha, 35, from North Kamalanagar in the ECIL area left home on her scooter (AP 28 Q 6139) at around 3 pm. When she reached the Radhika Crossroads signal and was taking a U-turn, a speeding truck (TS 08 UE 7277) rammed into the bike, killing her immediately.

Saritha, a housewife was wearing a helmet, but the truck ran over her head crushing it along with the helmet.

In another accident at KPHB, a truck mowed down a 25-year-old man from Yadadri Bhongir district who was heading to work on a bike.

KPHB sub-inspector M. Veeresham said Syed Qasim, a driver by profession, was going to the Nizampet Crossroads to-wards KPHB main road. A speeding truck moving in the same direction hit the bike from the rear at Vasanthnagar. He fell on to the road and died of his injuries.

Kushaiguda police said that the driver of the truck, Narender, was steering the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner which led to the death of the woman. A case has been registered against the truck driver based on a complaint from Saritha’s husband K. Srinivasa Rao, the police added.

Based on a complaint from the kin of the deceased, a case has been registered against the truck driver, said the KPHB SI. The bodies of the deceased persons were shifted to Gandhi Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Two injured at LB Nagar

Two sexagenarians received critical injuries when a speeding car hit them while they were crossing the NTR Nagar main road on Wednesday morning. LB Nagar inspector V. Ashok Reddy said that at around 7.05 am, K. Venkatamma, 65, and K. Sathyamma, 60, both residents of JB Colony in Saroornagar, were going to LB Nagar on work. Venkatamma sells fish while Sathyamma works as a maid. A car (AP 09 AB 5436) moving from Kothapet side at high speed hit the women.

The car came to a halt only after crossing over the median and turning turtle on the other side of the road. The injured women were shifted to Ozone Hospital for treatment and the accused has been taken into custody, said the inspector.

RTC buses collide

One person received minor injuries when the RTC bus he was travelling in collided with another at Malakpet on Wednesday.

The accident took place at around 8.15 am, near Moosarambagh main road. A city bus (TS 07 UG 1777) from Koti to Gowrelli was hit by another RTC bus (TS 04 Z 0215) which was heading to Sattupalli from Hyderabad. Both the buses were moving towards Dilsukhnagar side from Chaderghat when the city bus was hit by the other from the rear. Malakpet police said that one passenger received minor injuries in the accident and the window panes of both the buses got damaged. A case has been registered and is being investigated.