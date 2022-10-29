  
Nation Other News 28 Oct 2022 TTD reintroducing Sl ...
Nation, In Other News

TTD reintroducing Slotted Sarva Darshan token system at Tirumala temple from Nov 1

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 29, 2022, 12:22 am IST
Updated Oct 29, 2022, 12:33 am IST
The TTD introduced the Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) system in 2016 (DC Image)
 The TTD introduced the Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) system in 2016 (DC Image)

TIRUPATI: In order to provide hassle-free darshan to the devotees, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is reintroducing the Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) system for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara at the hill temple of Tirumala. The issuance of SSD tokens will start from November 1 at the designated counters in Tirupati.

In view of ever-increasing pilgrim influx to Tirumala and to provide quick darshan to devotees, the TTD has introduced the SSD system in 2016. The system allows devotees to schedule a time slot of their choice and then report directly at the Vaikuntam queue complex for darshan at the given time

However, the issuing of SSD tokens was suspended on April 12 following
a melee at a token counter in Tirupati. Since then, there hasn't been a break in the influx of pilgrims, and the temple town has wilted under their pressure, with most days' waiting time for darshan exceeding 24 hours. In light of this, the TTD has decided to reintroduce the SSD system.

Speaking to reporters at Tirumala on Friday, TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy informed that the temple management will issue the SSD tokens at counters in Bhudevi Complex, Srinivasam and Govardhan Choultry (II NC) in Tirupati, on a day-to-day basis till the quota gets exhausted. He said the TTD trust board has resolved to restore the issuance of SSD tokens during the last board meeting for the convenience of the pilgrims.

“Counters with all facilities have been set up at three places in Tirupati. On Saturdays, Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays, 20,000-25,000 tokens will be issued while on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, only 15,000 tokens will be allotted. Based on the pilgrim situation for the day, the discretion of increasing and decreasing the quota depends", TTD EO maintained.

Meanwhile, TTD EO Dharma Reddy also said, to reduce the waiting hours for common pilgrims, the trust board has decided to change the VIP Darshan timings from early hours to 8am from December 1 onwards on a trial-basis. This would benefit the darshan facility to more common pilgrims and also likely to reduce pressure on accommodation. SRIVANI ticket holders both online and offline will be provided accommodation at Madhavam rest house in Tirupati, he added.

...
Tags: tirumala tirupathi devasthanams, slotted sarva darshan
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Related Stories

TTD to release Arjitha Seva online quota tickets today
TTD cancels VIP break darshans on Oct. 24, 25

Latest From Nation

The court pointed out that Raju has not mentioned names of the witnesses whom Jagan Mohan Reddy had allegedly intimidated (Photo: PTI)

HC rejects plea seeking cancellation of Jagan’s bail

The High Court was of the view that the main allegations against Muralidhar Reddy were intrinsically connected with the discharge of official duty. (File Photo: PTI)

HC relief for bureaucrat Muralidhar Reddy in Jagan cases

K.T. Rama Rao and minister T. Harish Rao were staying away after the BJP's 'Operation Akarsh' surfaced (AP)

TRS top guns skip Munugode campaign after BJP's operation Akarsh bombshell

Kakinada is an export centre with two ports – the deep water port and the anchorage port. Another greenfield commercial port is coming up in Kakinada Special Economic Zone (KSEZ). — DC file image

Kakinada new age exports hub of country, says Nirmala



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Cycling tracks may lead to more water logging points in Hyderabad

A senior GHMC official told Deccan Chronicle the focus on aesthetics would also push up project cost. (Representational Image/DC)

Maoist links case: Prof GN Saibaba acquitted, release ordered

File photo of former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba.

PM Modi sends birthday wishes to Amit Shah

(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah. (DC Image)

K'taka warns cab aggregators of action if autorickshaw services not dropped by Monday

Autorickshaws parked along a road in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi likely to visit Kedarnath-Badrinath on Oct 21

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham