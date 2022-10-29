HC rejects plea seeking cancellation of Jagan’s bail

The court pointed out that Raju has not mentioned names of the witnesses whom Jagan Mohan Reddy had allegedly intimidated (Photo: PTI)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court rejected the plea of YSRCP rebel MP Kanumuru Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, seeking cancellation of the bail granted to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, by the principal special judge for CBI cases, Nampally, related to disproportionate assets cases.

The MP had also sought a direction for taking the CM into judicial custody to ensure speedy and fair trial in the cases.

Raju had earlier filed a similar petition before the CBI court, which had rejected it, following which he approached the High Court.

Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan had earlier heard the case and reserved orders. On Friday, the court rejected the plea. The Chief Justice observed that the court was of the opinion that no case for cancellation of bail of Jagan Mohan Reddy was made out.

The court pointed out that Raju has not mentioned names of the witnesses whom Jagan Mohan Reddy had allegedly intimidated or allured.

“Merely saying that the respondent has been abusing his official position by giving important posts/offices to other co-accused to tamper evidence by influencing witnesses is not adequate to cancel the bail granted to him”, Chief Justice Bhuyan said.