  
Nation Other News 28 Oct 2022 HC rejects plea seek ...
Nation, In Other News

HC rejects plea seeking cancellation of Jagan’s bail

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Oct 29, 2022, 1:34 am IST
Updated Oct 29, 2022, 7:53 am IST
The court pointed out that Raju has not mentioned names of the witnesses whom Jagan Mohan Reddy had allegedly intimidated (Photo: PTI)
 The court pointed out that Raju has not mentioned names of the witnesses whom Jagan Mohan Reddy had allegedly intimidated (Photo: PTI)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court rejected the plea of YSRCP rebel MP Kanumuru Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, seeking cancellation of the bail granted to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, by the principal special judge for CBI cases, Nampally, related to disproportionate assets cases.

The MP had also sought a direction for taking the CM into judicial custody to ensure speedy and fair trial in the cases.

Raju had earlier filed a similar petition before the CBI court, which had rejected it, following which he approached the High Court.

Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan had earlier heard the case and reserved orders. On Friday, the court rejected the plea. The Chief Justice observed that the court was of the opinion that no case for cancellation of bail of Jagan Mohan Reddy was made out.

The court pointed out that Raju has not mentioned names of the witnesses whom Jagan Mohan Reddy had allegedly intimidated or allured.

“Merely saying that the respondent has been abusing his official position by giving important posts/offices to other co-accused to tamper evidence by influencing witnesses is not adequate to cancel the bail granted to him”,  Chief Justice Bhuyan said.

...
Tags: chief minister ys jagan mohan reddy, telangana high court, chief justice ujjal bhuyan
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 29 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

HC relief for bureaucrat Muralidhar Reddy in Jagan cases
Policemen deployed at Puri Jagannadh’s residence
Ensure clean sweep for YSRC in 2024 elections: Jagan tells partymen

Latest From Nation

In this combo photo, (L-R, from top row clockwise) state police uniforms of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Puducherry. PM Narendra Modi mooted the idea of

'One nation, one uniform': PM Modi suggestion to states on police

The High Court was of the view that the main allegations against Muralidhar Reddy were intrinsically connected with the discharge of official duty. (File Photo: PTI)

HC relief for bureaucrat Muralidhar Reddy in Jagan cases

K.T. Rama Rao and minister T. Harish Rao were staying away after the BJP's 'Operation Akarsh' surfaced (AP)

TRS top guns skip Munugode campaign after BJP's operation Akarsh bombshell

Kakinada is an export centre with two ports – the deep water port and the anchorage port. Another greenfield commercial port is coming up in Kakinada Special Economic Zone (KSEZ). — DC file image

Kakinada new age exports hub of country, says FM Nirmala



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Cycling tracks may lead to more water logging points in Hyderabad

A senior GHMC official told Deccan Chronicle the focus on aesthetics would also push up project cost. (Representational Image/DC)

Maoist links case: Prof GN Saibaba acquitted, release ordered

File photo of former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba.

PM Modi sends birthday wishes to Amit Shah

(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah. (DC Image)

K'taka warns cab aggregators of action if autorickshaw services not dropped by Monday

Autorickshaws parked along a road in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi likely to visit Kedarnath-Badrinath on Oct 21

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham