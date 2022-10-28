  
Geo-Tube seawall to be erected at Pedamainavanilanka; cost put at Rs 15 crore

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman visits fresh water pond at the inauguration of the Rapid Gravity Filters Project with Rs.1.25 crore MPLADS funds, at Matsyapuri village in West Godavari district, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (PTI)
KAKINADA: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has laid the stone for a Geo-tube seawall, a pilot project that will cost Rs 15 crore for a kilometre distance, at Pedamainavanilanka village in Narasapuram mandal of West Godavari district.

Sitharaman had adopted the village in 2015 under Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana scheme.

She launched construction of the geo-tube seawall that would protect the village from sea erosion. The people there faced hardships due to the erosion. Usually, the ebb and tide will move from north to South. But, there, it is moving from east to west, resulting in erosion.

The minister said the sea wall will be erected with advanced technology. The people of the village are backing her efforts to develop the village, she said.

Sitharaman said that once upon a time, Pedamainavanilanka village was remote. Now, it is fast-developing. “When I visit the village, I feel like it’s homecoming to me,’’ she said.

Some time ago, when the people of the village brought the issue of unemployment to her notice, she had set up a skill development centre that helped the youth in the entire district.

Sitharaman interacted with students. She distributed Rs 1.82 crore under Mudra loans to the beneficiaries. She inaugurated a drinking water scheme, the Digital buildings and the Village secretariat building. The rapid sand filter drinking water scheme was launched at a cost of Rs 1.25 crore in Matsyapuri village by utilizing her MPLADS funds.

The minsiter planted a sapling at the village. She said drinking water will be supplied to 1,110 families in Matsyapuri, Godivaripeta and Adi Andhra Peta areas.

State finance minister Buggana Rajendranath participated in the minister's programmes as chief guest.

Narsapuram MLA and government chief whip M Prasada Raju said the R&B Roads would be developed from Pedamainavanilanka to Naraspuram, a distance of 18km. A fishing harbour would be set up at a cost of Rs 450 crore and the chief minister would lay the stone for it soon.

West Godavari collector Prashanti said the Union minister has majorly developed Pedamainavanilanka village.

BJP state president Somu Veerraju, special CS for finance SS Rawath, secretary to finance Satyanarayana, Naraspuram sub-collector Surya Teja and others were present.
 

 

