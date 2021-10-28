Nation Other News 28 Oct 2021 Woman delivers quadr ...
Nation, In Other News

Woman delivers quadruplets; mom, babies in fine fettle

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 28, 2021, 12:39 am IST
Updated Oct 28, 2021, 12:39 am IST
A 27-year-old woman gave birth to quadruplets at Mina Hospital in Hyderabad through a risky Caesarean operation
Among the quadruplets born on Tuesday, one baby boy is weighing 1.5 kg and three baby girls are weighing 1.5 kg, 1.4 kg and 1.3 kg respectively. (Photo:DC)
 Among the quadruplets born on Tuesday, one baby boy is weighing 1.5 kg and three baby girls are weighing 1.5 kg, 1.4 kg and 1.3 kg respectively. (Photo:DC)

Hyderabad: In a rare case, a 27-year-old woman gave birth to quadruplets at Mina Hospital in Hyderabad through a risky Caesarean operation which lasted for three hours. Among the quadruplets born on Tuesday, one baby boy is weighing 1.5 kg and three baby girls are weighing 1.5 kg, 1.4 kg and 1.3 kg respectively.

The two babies weighing 1.5 kg are healthy and are kept in normal rooms. The other two babies are on low oxygen support. The mother is said to be stable but not allowed to meet anyone. The babies are being fed and taken care of by hospital staff.   

 

The young mother was taking ovulation pills to improve her outcome for pregnancy. Upon conception, early scans showed that there were four babies inside her womb.

Dr Shoeba Shukoor, gynaecologist at Mina Hospital in Mehdipatnam, says regular scans showed healthy growth of babies. It was in the seventh month of pregnancy that the patient developed high blood pressure and despite medication, it was not controlled. Dr Shukoor earlier had patients who delivered triplets but this was the first time that quadruplets have been delivered in their hospital.   

 

Dr Shukoor says, "Pregnancy is an immunocompromised state of the body and due to the weight of the babies and other hormonal components, it is expected that there will be high blood pressure in the mother."

Since the patient is 27 years of age, there were no other complications. In women after 40 years of age, there are complications like diabetes and hypertension which are noted in late pregnancies with more than one baby in the womb, say experts. The team of gynaecologists evaluated the position of the babies and their growth and decided to go for a C-section.

 

A normal C-section takes 45 minutes but in this case, it took three hours.

A team of doctors including Dr Soheba Shukoor, Dr Shakeeb and Dr Shaher Banu and neonatologists Dr Sachin Narkhede and Dr Rafay were part of the surgical procedure.

...
Tags: quadruplets, caesarean operations
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

In 1968, Kale joined as a teacher at a salary of Rs 60. He dedicated his life thereon to also effecting social reforms in his community. (DC Image)

Keeping childhood promise to Babasaheb, 86-yr-young Kale gets OU doctorate

The total cases in the state touched 6,70,829 while the death toll stands at 3,951 following one death on Wednesday. Representational Image. (AFP)

Covid cases keep rising in Karimnagar, Khammam

Doctors say that with the fall in temperatures, there is going to be an increase in influenza viruses and people must not guard against it by not giving up the safety protocols like the mask and hand-wash, as that will protect them from the flu too. Representational Image. (AFP)

Flu cases on the rise; doctors say wearing mask and washing hands are a must

TRS leaders created a fake letter in the name of Etala Rajendar to blame him, but they were exposed with clarification given by the Election Commission of India (ECI), BandiSanjay Kumar said. (DC Image)

KCR is like ‘Taliban’, BJP believes in calibre: Bandi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Puducherry govt allows sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali

Diwali in Puducherry was muted and low-key affairs last year due to COVID-19-induced lockdown. (Photo: PTI/File)

Andhra Pradesh is role-model in energy conservation: Union minister R.K. Singh

R.K. Singh. (Twitter)

Akbar’s Ram-Sita coins depict true secular spirit: NSI

The three-day numismatic meet started at the Salar Jung Museum here on Saturday. (DC Image)

SC seeks response from ex-Twitter India MD on UP's plea against Karnataka High Court

Supreme Court (PTI)

Amaravati relics at British Museum; PM urged to get them back

Centuries-old historic and valuable artifacts, sculptures and antique pieces of the Buddhist period and various dynasties of AP are showcased at British Museum Gallery No 33A in London. (Photo: British Museum Gallery)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->